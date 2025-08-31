$41.260.00
August 30, 04:05 PM
"Putin will wriggle out again, that's his number one sport" - Zelenskyy on the deadline for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin in China will "wriggle out" regarding negotiations. The President of Ukraine emphasized that Russia is the only one who seeks to prolong the war.

"Putin will wriggle out again, that's his number one sport" - Zelenskyy on the deadline for Russia

During his visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will again "wriggle out" of the unwillingness to cease fire and meet at a high level. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump gave Russia two weeks to show readiness for real negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's address.

Two weeks ago in Washington, it was announced that by this time, the Russians should be ready for real negotiations – for a meeting at the level of leaders. Ukraine is undoubtedly ready for this. But the only thing Russia does is invest in further war. All signals from them are precisely about this.

- stated the Head of State in his address.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Putin, who arrived in China for 4 days to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, "will again wriggle out – that's his number one sport."

As the President of Ukraine explained, everyone in the world stated that the fire should be ceased, insisting that the war must end.

This was the position of everyone - China, we talked about it with the Prime Minister of India. Also with other leaders who are currently there, at the summit - Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan. Almost everyone else in the world is also for ending the war. Today there is a principled statement from the Pope, thank you for that. The only one who wants war is Russia

- emphasized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is now necessary to continue putting pressure on Russia

"We expect that no one will tolerate the prolongation of the war. We count on a strong position from the United States of America, Europe, and the G20 countries. This war only adds to the destabilization of global processes. Russia must pay for this. And it will," he concluded.

Vita Zelenetska

