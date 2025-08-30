"If Putin does not agree to a meeting with Zelenskyy by Monday, it will mean that he deceived Trump" - Macron

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 25976 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 119999 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 111802 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 67836 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 79598 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 53415 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 104729 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 72769 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 68919 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 162905 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
58%
750mm
Popular news
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underwayAugust 29, 11:34 AM • 58541 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 100778 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 95656 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 34159 views
Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealedAugust 29, 02:23 PM • 67053 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 95846 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 100988 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 119996 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 111800 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 104728 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Sergiy Kyslytsya
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 34236 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 171252 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 199107 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 199786 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 184929 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

"If Putin does not agree to a meeting with Zelenskyy by Monday, it will mean that he deceived Trump" - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Putin's refusal to meet with Zelenskyy by September 1 would indicate a deception of Trump. Macron threatened sanctions if the meeting does not take place.

"If Putin does not agree to a meeting with Zelenskyy by Monday, it will mean that he deceived Trump" - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that if the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not agree to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by September 1, it will indicate that he has "deceived" American leader Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Le Figaro.

If this does not happen by Monday, the deadline set by President Trump, it means that President Putin has once again deceived President Trump.

- Emmanuel Macron noted.

The French President emphasized that if the meeting is not agreed upon by Monday, "it will not go unanswered."

We will talk to President Trump this weekend. And if we see next week that, once again, after months of unfulfilled promises, nothing happens, we will very clearly call for the application of primary and secondary sanctions against Russia.

- Macron added.

According to Reuters, Trump warned of possible "consequences" if the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy does not take place.

Context

On August 16, after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said that he did not plan to impose additional "serious consequences" against Moscow for now, but added that he would think about it later.

Because of what happened today, I don't think I need to think about it now. Maybe I'll have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks, but we don't need to think about it now.

- Trump said then.

On August 18, Trump stated that in a week or two, the war might end. Both sides want to reach an agreement.

On August 21, in a conversation with Todd Starnes Show podcast host, Trump said that in about two weeks, the US would be able to assess the prospects for achieving peace in Ukraine.

On August 22, Trump expressed concern about further developments in Ukraine over the next two weeks.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will remind Donald Trump about the deadline he gave Russia. The two weeks mentioned by Trump expire on Monday.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine