"If Putin does not agree to a meeting with Zelenskyy by Monday, it will mean that he deceived Trump" - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that if the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not agree to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by September 1, it will indicate that he has "deceived" American leader Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Le Figaro.

If this does not happen by Monday, the deadline set by President Trump, it means that President Putin has once again deceived President Trump. - Emmanuel Macron noted.

The French President emphasized that if the meeting is not agreed upon by Monday, "it will not go unanswered."

We will talk to President Trump this weekend. And if we see next week that, once again, after months of unfulfilled promises, nothing happens, we will very clearly call for the application of primary and secondary sanctions against Russia. - Macron added.

According to Reuters, Trump warned of possible "consequences" if the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy does not take place.

Context

On August 16, after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said that he did not plan to impose additional "serious consequences" against Moscow for now, but added that he would think about it later.

Because of what happened today, I don't think I need to think about it now. Maybe I'll have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks, but we don't need to think about it now. - Trump said then.

On August 18, Trump stated that in a week or two, the war might end. Both sides want to reach an agreement.

On August 21, in a conversation with Todd Starnes Show podcast host, Trump said that in about two weeks, the US would be able to assess the prospects for achieving peace in Ukraine.

On August 22, Trump expressed concern about further developments in Ukraine over the next two weeks.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will remind Donald Trump about the deadline he gave Russia. The two weeks mentioned by Trump expire on Monday.