U.S. President Donald Trump continues to advance his political and economic agenda despite the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections and its loss of control over both chambers of Congress. This is stated in an Associated Press report, writes UNN.

Details

Instead of reviewing his economic policy, Trump imposed new import tariffs affecting China, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union. At the same time, according to an AP poll, two-thirds of voters believe that the president’s tariff policy has already harmed the U.S. economy.

Trump also secured the return of billionaire Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia, although 7 in 10 Americans surveyed believe that the country’s economic system benefits the wealthy.

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In addition, the American president defended his remarks about friendship with Vladimir Putin and did not provide clear guarantees regarding further actions in the war with Iran.

Why Trump’s behavior differs from that of his predecessors

George Washington University political historian Matthew Dallek noted that previous American presidents usually adjusted their policies after defeats in midterm elections.

In particular, Bill Clinton reformed the social security system, while Barack Obama reached a bipartisan agreement on reducing the budget deficit.

In Dallek’s view, Trump’s unwillingness to adapt to declining popularity and the transfer of Congress to Democratic control may indicate that the White House is embarking on a path of political self-destruction.

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