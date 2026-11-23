In Odesa Oblast, and in Odesa in particular, it was possible to partially stabilize the electricity supply situation after the Russian attacks. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on November 23, UNN writes.

Details

"Restoration work continued throughout the night in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, where energy infrastructure was significantly damaged as a result of Russian attacks," the statement said.

Russia carried out 100 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the course of a week - where outages are occurring

The situation in Odesa Oblast

The situation in Odesa Oblast has been partially stabilized. Electricity supply to critical infrastructure in Odesa has been restored. We thank the power engineers, rescuers, government representatives, and everyone who contributed to restoring the electricity supply and helped overcome the consequences of the attacks - Ukrenergo stated.

As Odesa MVA head Serhii Lysak said in the morning, "The past two days have been a test for Odesa. Due to the enemy strike on the region's energy infrastructure, the city was left without electricity, heating, or water." However, power engineers have already been working for a second day to restore the electricity supply.

The situation is improving not only with regard to electricity supply. Water supply has been restored in Odesa, Serhii Krasilenko, deputy head of the Odesa MVA, said during a broadcast on one of the television channels on November 23. "Thanks to backup power, water supply has already been restored in all districts of Odesa," Krasilenko said.

The operation of educational institutions that had switched to remote learning is also being restored.

"Our power engineers are true heroes. They are working day and night, and today heating has already begun returning to Odesa's educational institutions. Schools and kindergartens where heating was restored today will operate as usual tomorrow, November 24. Please уточнюйте information about your school or kindergarten at the institution itself," the Odesa City Council stated.

At the same time, according to the Odesa City Council, as of the morning of November 23, the operation of the city's electric transport had been temporarily suspended. Changes have been made to the schedule of social buses. The number of social routes has been increased.

The electricity supply situation in Odesa Oblast remains difficult, but measures are being taken to stabilize it - Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper summarized on social media.

He said that "as a result of the Russian attacks, Ukrenergo's main transmission network, which supplies electricity to Odesa and the surrounding communities, sustained significant damage. Given the scale of the destruction, restoration will take time."

"Thanks to the coordinated work of the power engineers and all the services involved, it has already been possible to energize all critical infrastructure facilities and some consumers," the governor noted.

Currently, emergency outages without schedules are still being applied in Odesa District, including Odesa, since the damaged equipment does not yet allow electricity to be supplied to all consumers simultaneously - Kiper stated.

According to him, "There is water in all districts of the city. Some apartment buildings may experience interruptions in water pumping. Addresses for generator connection are being clarified."

"Heating supply. Of the 11 large boiler houses, 9 are already operating, while 2 boiler houses and the combined heat and power plant are being brought online. In addition, 130 small boiler houses are operating, and 18 more will be launched shortly. Heat has already been supplied to 186,000 subscribers. About 79,000 consumers are temporarily without heating," the governor reported.

While repair work continues, Points of Invincibility remain open in the region. There, people can warm up, charge their devices, or use communications services.

The situation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

"The situation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast remains significantly more difficult. Hourly outage schedules are in effect in the region. Power engineers continue working to reduce the scope of the restrictions as quickly as possible," the company said.

Schedules

Today, scheduled restrictions will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine: