Storm warning announced: Ukraine to be hit by severe black ice and icy conditions tomorrow

On January 27, difficult weather conditions are expected in most parts of Ukraine. Level I danger has been declared due to ice and severe black ice on the roads. This was reported by the Restoration Agency, UNN reports.

Significant ice is predicted in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions (formation of ice cover on trees, wires, buildings, etc.). Significant black ice on roads and sidewalks is predicted in all regions of Ukraine, except for the southern ones (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions). – the post says.

According to preliminary information, such weather conditions may complicate the work of energy, construction, and utility companies, as well as traffic.

We ask drivers to take this information into account when planning their trips. Keep your distance and avoid sudden maneuvers, as the braking distance on black ice increases significantly. - warned the Restoration Agency.

Recall

A powerful winter storm brought record precipitation and extreme temperature drops to Northern and Eastern Europe. Forecasters predict severe frosts over the next two weeks, which will create critical stress on energy systems.