EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
12:45 PM • 14030 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
11:57 AM • 16608 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 29591 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 22322 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
January 26, 10:01 AM • 42959 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21646 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
January 26, 08:52 AM • 39336 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23491 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28453 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Storm warning announced: Ukraine to be hit by severe black ice and icy conditions tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

On January 27, most regions of Ukraine are expected to experience difficult weather conditions. Significant black ice and icy roads are forecast, which may complicate traffic and business operations.

Storm warning announced: Ukraine to be hit by severe black ice and icy conditions tomorrow

On January 27, difficult weather conditions are expected in most parts of Ukraine. Level I danger has been declared due to ice and severe black ice on the roads. This was reported by the Restoration Agency, UNN reports.

Significant ice is predicted in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions (formation of ice cover on trees, wires, buildings, etc.). Significant black ice on roads and sidewalks is predicted in all regions of Ukraine, except for the southern ones (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions).

– the post says.

According to preliminary information, such weather conditions may complicate the work of energy, construction, and utility companies, as well as traffic.

We ask drivers to take this information into account when planning their trips. Keep your distance and avoid sudden maneuvers, as the braking distance on black ice increases significantly.

- warned the Restoration Agency.

Recall

A powerful winter storm brought record precipitation and extreme temperature drops to Northern and Eastern Europe. Forecasters predict severe frosts over the next two weeks, which will create critical stress on energy systems.

Alla Kiosak

