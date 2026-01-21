Start of Euro 2026 Futsal Championship: Ukraine's national team announced its final squad

Today, January 21, the European Futsal Championship-2026 kicks off, with the Ukrainian national team also participating. The Ukrainian national team has announced its final squad for the tournament, UNN reports with reference to the Futsal Association of Ukraine.

Details

The final squad of the Ukrainian National Team for Euro 2026 in Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ivan Belimov ("Kaspiy", Kazakhstan), Oleksandr Sukhov (HIT), Yuriy Savenko ("Kyiv Futsal");

All-rounders: Yevheniy Zhuk, Ihor Cherniavskyi, Oleksandr Pedyash, Vladyslav Pervieiev (all – HIT), Artem Fareniuk, Nazar Shved, Danyil Abakshyn (all – "Eurobus", Poland), Petro Shoturma, Illia Prykhodko ("Uragan"), Ihor Korsun ("Osasuna Magna", Spain), Mykola Mykytiuk ("Ribera Navarra", Spain).

Additional information

The European Futsal Championship-2026 starts today, January 21, and will last until February 7, taking place in three countries: Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia. The tournament will open today with Croatia and France (at 17:00), and the final match of the game day will be played by Latvia and Georgia (at 20:00).

Our national team, which is in Group B, will begin its performances on Thursday, January 22, with a match against Armenia in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Our team will play its next match on January 25 against Lithuania, and Oleksandr Kosenko's proteges will play the final group stage match against the Czech Republic on January 28 in Riga.

All tournament participants:

Group A: Latvia, Croatia, Georgia, France;

Group B: Lithuania, Armenia, Czech Republic, Ukraine;

Group C: Slovenia, Belarus, Spain, Belgium;

Group D: Italy, Hungary, Portugal, Poland.

In the group stage, national teams will play three matches each – one against each opponent. The 1/4 final matches of the tournament, to which the two best teams from each group will advance, will take place on January 31. The decisive match and the 3rd place play-off will be held on February 7.

Recall

The Ukrainian national futsal team for visually impaired players won the World Championship in Turkey, defeating England 3:2. Ukrainian futsal players continue to dominate at the world level.