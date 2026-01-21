Start of Euro 2026 Futsal Championship: Ukraine's national team announced its final squad

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 1432 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 1010 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 8356 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 28840 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 50077 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 44673 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 71632 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 39991 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 60788 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 27023 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injuredVideoJanuary 21, 01:20 AM • 15145 views
Nausėda: Greenland dispute overshadows war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's handsJanuary 21, 03:33 AM • 4722 views
Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issuesJanuary 21, 04:33 AM • 14240 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 11523 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FT08:33 AM • 12081 views
Publications
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 1432 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 38040 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 71632 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 60788 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 53875 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Han Duck-soo
Yoon Suk Yeol
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 11817 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 18865 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 24897 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 25730 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 32587 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Start of Euro 2026 Futsal Championship: Ukraine's national team announced its final squad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

The 2026 European Futsal Championship starts on January 21 and will be held in Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia. The Ukrainian national team has announced its final squad for the tournament.

Start of Euro 2026 Futsal Championship: Ukraine's national team announced its final squad

Today, January 21, the European Futsal Championship-2026 kicks off, with the Ukrainian national team also participating. The Ukrainian national team has announced its final squad for the tournament, UNN reports with reference to the Futsal Association of Ukraine.

Details

The final squad of the Ukrainian National Team for Euro 2026 in Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ivan Belimov ("Kaspiy", Kazakhstan), Oleksandr Sukhov (HIT), Yuriy Savenko ("Kyiv Futsal");

All-rounders: Yevheniy Zhuk, Ihor Cherniavskyi, Oleksandr Pedyash, Vladyslav Pervieiev (all – HIT), Artem Fareniuk, Nazar Shved, Danyil Abakshyn (all – "Eurobus", Poland), Petro Shoturma, Illia Prykhodko ("Uragan"), Ihor Korsun ("Osasuna Magna", Spain), Mykola Mykytiuk ("Ribera Navarra", Spain).

Additional information

The European Futsal Championship-2026 starts today, January 21, and will last until February 7, taking place in three countries: Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia. The tournament will open today with Croatia and France (at 17:00), and the final match of the game day will be played by Latvia and Georgia (at 20:00).

Our national team, which is in Group B, will begin its performances on Thursday, January 22, with a match against Armenia in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Our team will play its next match on January 25 against Lithuania, and Oleksandr Kosenko's proteges will play the final group stage match against the Czech Republic on January 28 in Riga.

All tournament participants:

  • Group A: Latvia, Croatia, Georgia, France;
    • Group B: Lithuania, Armenia, Czech Republic, Ukraine;
      • Group C: Slovenia, Belarus, Spain, Belgium;
        • Group D: Italy, Hungary, Portugal, Poland.

          In the group stage, national teams will play three matches each – one against each opponent. The 1/4 final matches of the tournament, to which the two best teams from each group will advance, will take place on January 31. The decisive match and the 3rd place play-off will be held on February 7.

          Recall

          The Ukrainian national futsal team for visually impaired players won the World Championship in Turkey, defeating England 3:2. Ukrainian futsal players continue to dominate at the world level.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Sports
          Amputee Football
          Belarus
          Riga
          UEFA Grassroots Awards
          Kaunas
          Latvia
          Armenia
          Slovenia
          England
          France
          Lithuania
          Belgium
          Czech Republic
          Croatia
          Italy
          Spain
          Portugal
          Turkey
          Hungary
          Ukraine
          Kazakhstan
          Poland