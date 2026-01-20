Filatov reported searches in the Dnipro city council

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported searches in the city council amidst another massive Russian attack on January 20, which damaged a large boiler house in the city, leaving hundreds of homes without heat. He announced this on the Telegram social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to Filatov, the formal reason for the searches is that "something was allegedly improperly buried at the city landfill."

Now, among calls from utility workers, gas workers, and heating engineers, I also need to listen to lawyers and environmentalists. Dear "law enforcement officers," I only have one question. Couldn't you have come with a search warrant not this morning, but at least tomorrow? - writes the mayor.

He also appealed to the country's leadership to stop lying about "national unity, invincibility, and government reform."

Until you rein in your rabid dogs, who are already 100 percent acting like a fifth column. Or appoint your prosecutors and police everywhere, and let them govern and bear full responsibility. - Filatov summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the mayor of Dnipro explained why water and heat disappear in the city during blackouts. As Filatov noted, in a large city, generators cannot fully replace electricity supply for water and heating.

He added that due to the shutdown of pumps, water supply stops, and along with it, the operation of boiler houses, because water is a heat carrier. Filatov also emphasized that after the power returns, the system cannot be turned on at full capacity immediately - a sudden load can again cause an emergency shutdown for the entire city.