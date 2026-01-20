Filatov reported searches in the Dnipro city council

$43.180.08
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 1036 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 23517 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 51980 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 43400 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 44431 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 38601 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 48458 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 21596 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 56988 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Popular news
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 25633 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 24459 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situation03:37 AM • 8722 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 20636 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 20629 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 6230 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 48553 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 57057 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 54236 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 70444 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 24489 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 39870 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 33693 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 38446 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 50386 views
Filatov reported searches in the Dnipro city council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The mayor of Dnipro appealed to the country's leadership with a call to stop lying about “national unity, invincibility, and reformatting of power.”

Filatov reported searches in the Dnipro city council

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported searches in the city council amidst another massive Russian attack on January 20, which damaged a large boiler house in the city, leaving hundreds of homes without heat. He announced this on the Telegram social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to Filatov, the formal reason for the searches is that "something was allegedly improperly buried at the city landfill."

Now, among calls from utility workers, gas workers, and heating engineers, I also need to listen to lawyers and environmentalists. Dear "law enforcement officers," I only have one question. Couldn't you have come with a search warrant not this morning, but at least tomorrow?

- writes the mayor.

He also appealed to the country's leadership to stop lying about "national unity, invincibility, and government reform."

Until you rein in your rabid dogs, who are already 100 percent acting like a fifth column. Or appoint your prosecutors and police everywhere, and let them govern and bear full responsibility.

 - Filatov summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the mayor of Dnipro explained why water and heat disappear in the city during blackouts. As Filatov noted, in a large city, generators cannot fully replace electricity supply for water and heating.

He added that due to the shutdown of pumps, water supply stops, and along with it, the operation of boiler houses, because water is a heat carrier. Filatov also emphasized that after the power returns, the system cannot be turned on at full capacity immediately - a sudden load can again cause an emergency shutdown for the entire city.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
