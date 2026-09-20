Russia launched more than 2,000 drones at Ukraine over the course of a week — Zelenskyy

This week, Russia launched more than 2,000 drones against Ukraine, most of them jet-powered, as well as 1,700 aerial bombs and 19 missiles of various types. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

This week alone, Russia launched more than 2,000 attack drones against us, most of them jet-powered, as well as 1,700 aerial bombs and 19 missiles of various types - Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that yesterday, in the Kherson region, the Russians struck a monastery for men with an FPV drone; one member of the clergy was killed and four others were injured.

According to the President, critical and civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Odesa regions was hit. In the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, residential buildings were struck. The Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions also came under attack from the evening onward.

Ukraine is constantly seeking and finding ways to defend itself and respond to these attacks on life. It is important that our partners also seek and find ways to make Russia feel the consequences of its war. Right now is the right moment to take new sanctions steps against the aggressor and force peace through strength. America has the means to do so, Europe has them, and so do all the countries of the "Group of Seven." We are counting on new strong steps - Zelenskyy concluded.

Air defense neutralized 101 of the 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine overnight