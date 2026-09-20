Air defense neutralized 101 of the 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine overnight
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 138 drones overnight on September 19. Air defense neutralized 101 drones; hits were recorded at 17 locations.
Air defense forces neutralized 101 of the 138 drones with which Russian invaders attacked Ukraine since the evening of September 19. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.
From 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, the enemy attacked with 138 Shahed-type attack UAVs (half of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Orel and Millerovo (Russia), temporarily occupied Donetsk, as well as Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 20, air defense shot down/suppressed 101 enemy UAVs.
Hits were recorded at 17 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at five locations.
The attack is ongoing; Russian drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.
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