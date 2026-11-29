Over the course of a week, Russian forces used more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs and eight missiles against Ukraine. Energy facilities, critical infrastructure and residential buildings came under attack. There were fatalities and injuries among the civilian population. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

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This week, Russia launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs and eight missiles at Ukraine. The Russians are trying to take advantage of the approaching cold weather to attack the energy sector and other critical infrastructure - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Russians struck substations in Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa regions. In addition, unfortunately, many strikes also hit residential buildings.

This night in Odesa, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building. Unfortunately, a woman was killed. In Zaporizhzhia, search-and-rescue operations continued overnight at the site where Russian guided aerial bombs were dropped among residential buildings. There was no military facility anywhere nearby. Five people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. The State Emergency Service managed to rescue her from under the rubble. But unfortunately, in this strike, Russia killed her mother. My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones. I thank all the repair crews and our services involved in dealing with the aftermath of these attacks. It is very important that timely assistance is available to our people everywhere. I also want to thank the soldiers defending Ukraine's skies. Every day, we are working to ensure there is more support. Additional financial and defense packages, first and foremost to strengthen air defense, mean lives saved. I am grateful to everyone who is helping - the president said.

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As a result of the enemy attack on the Odesa region, one person was killed, while five others were injured. More than 100 emergency workers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.