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Russia attacked energy facilities, logistics infrastructure and more - Koretskyi revealed the scale of Russia's latest strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Russia struck energy, transport and civilian facilities in several regions of Ukraine. One person is known to have been killed, and dozens were injured.

Russia attacked energy facilities, logistics infrastructure and more - Koretskyi revealed the scale of Russia's latest strikes

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine overnight and in the morning of October 12, including striking oil and gas facilities and other energy infrastructure, warehouses and logistics companies, shopping centers, railway infrastructure, gas stations, and farms. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on social media, UNN writes.

Details

"Overnight and in the morning, Russian forces once again attacked residential buildings. In Izium, seven private houses were damaged and one person was injured. Residential areas of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk came under attack. In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a nine-story building. As of this moment, 22 people are known to have been injured, including two children," Koretskyi wrote.

Russian forces also attacked oil and gas facilities and other energy infrastructure in several regions overnight. The Russians also struck warehouses, logistics companies, shopping centers, railway infrastructure, gas stations, and farms

- the Prime Minister reported.

Russia struck a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region; hostilities have caused power outages in three regions12.10.26, 12:27 • 1694 views

Local authorities in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv also reported new Russian attacks since the morning of October 12.

Three people were reported injured in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, three people have already been injured by Russian attacks since this morning12.10.26, 13:22 • 1640 views

In Dnipro, the Russian attack claimed one life; in Dnipro district, the enemy struck a shopping center, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Russian attack on Dnipro: 59-year-old man killed, university, shopping center and residential buildings damaged12.10.26, 13:44 • 1024 views

In Zaporizhzhia, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, "the Russians attacked transport infrastructure twice in one day." "Around noon, an enemy UAV struck an anti-drone net on the territory of the bus station. The blast wave and shrapnel damaged five vehicles, including a minibus. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured. Another strike by an FPV drone hit a power pole near a public transport stop. A car and the trolleybus overhead contact wire were damaged. A 70-year-old woman was injured. She is receiving medical assistance," Semikin wrote on social media.

In Mykolaiv, as reported by Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, "this morning the enemy attacked with a Shahed-type UAV." "A cargo terminal building was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Reshetilov said on social media.

In Kharkiv, as confirmed by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, "this morning the enemy also struck residential areas of the Kyivskyi district." "Direct hits on residential buildings were recorded. According to the latest information, 22 people were injured, including two children. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance. At present, none of those injured is in hospital. The attack damaged two high-rise residential buildings, a sports complex, a fence, the windows of a private house, and a civilian enterprise," Syniehubov said on social media.

In Kharkiv, number of people injured in the Russian drone strike has doubled12.10.26, 10:12 • 2804 views

Julia Shramko

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