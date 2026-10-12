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In Kyiv, three people have already been injured by Russian attacks since this morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

On October 12, three people were injured in Kyiv in Russian attacks. There are consequences in the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

In Kyiv, three people have already been injured by Russian attacks since this morning
illustrative photo

In Kyiv, three people were injured on the morning of October 12 amid ongoing Russian attacks. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media, UNN writes.

The number of injured in the capital has increased to three people

- Klitschko wrote.

After 11 a.m., the mayor of Kyiv reported that "in the Darnytskyi district, UAV debris fell on a private house". He also said that "in the Solomianskyi district, UAV debris fell in an open area near private houses".

The Kyiv City Military Administration also stated that "according to preliminary information, debris fell on a warehouse facility in the Darnytskyi district". Later, it reported that "in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in an open area".

In Kyiv, the metro and buses have changed their routes due to the closure of the Southern Bridge12.10.26, 11:20 • 2304 views

Julia Shramko

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