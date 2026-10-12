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In Kyiv, the metro and buses have changed their routes due to the closure of the Southern Bridge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

On October 12, the “green” metro line is operating in two sections, while buses No. 22 and No. 91 are traveling via the Darnytskyi Bridge. Water supply has been restored.

In Kyiv, the metro and buses have changed their routes due to the closure of the Southern Bridge

The Kyiv Metro is changing its operating schedule again on the morning of October 12. The changes will also affect buses. This is happening against the backdrop of the closure of the Southern Bridge to traffic. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, UNN writes.

In Kyiv, metro trains and buses have temporarily changed their routes due to the closure of the Southern Bridge to traffic. Trains on the "green" metro line are operating on separate sections

- the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

As noted, metro trains on the "green" line are operating:

  • between the “Syrets” and “Vydubychi” stations;
    • between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations.

      Buses No. 22 and No. 91 are temporarily operating via the Darnytskyi Bridge.

      The Kyiv City State Administration promises to provide additional notice once service is restored to its regular schedule.

      Changes to transport operations in Kyiv are taking place against the backdrop of ongoing attacks by the Russian Federation, which have also affected bridges across the Dnipro.

      At the same time, following the Russian Federation’s attacks last week, disruptions to the water supply were also recorded due to interruptions in electricity supplies.

      As of the morning of October 12, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, "the capital’s utilities have been fully restored to normal operation." According to Kyivvodokanal, pressure in the water supply networks meets regulatory standards. Specialists continue to monitor the operation of the city’s water supply system, the Kyiv City State Administration added.

      The Kyiv City State Administration called on Kyiv residents to stock up on water, food and lighting supplies in case of emergencies10.10.26, 20:45 • 12082 views

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyKyiv
      Explosions
      Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
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      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Kyiv City State Administration
      Kyiv