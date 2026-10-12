In Kharkiv, number of people injured in the Russian drone strike has doubled

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured increased to 11 following a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building on October 12. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on social media, UNN writes.

The number of people injured in the enemy strike on a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district has risen to 11. Three people sustained injuries, while the rest experienced an acute stress reaction. Everyone received medical assistance at the scene - Syniehubov stated.

As Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported, this was already the "fifth strike on the Kyivskyi district since morning — preliminarily, on a residential building."

"Another hit occurred in the Kyivskyi district. An enemy drone fell on the grounds of a private household. A fence and window glazing were damaged," Syniehubov noted. "No information about injured people had been received."

We remind you

Earlier, it was reported that 5 people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building on October 12.