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Russian attack on Dnipro: 59-year-old man killed, university, shopping center and residential buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

A Russian attack damaged five apartment buildings, shops, a university and a shopping center in Dnipro. A 59-year-old security guard was killed.

Russian attack on Dnipro: 59-year-old man killed, university, shopping center and residential buildings damaged

On Monday, October 12, Russians attacked Dnipro. Five high-rise buildings and a number of household goods stores in the city center, as well as the Alfred Nobel University building and a shopping center, came under attack. This was reported by Mayor Borys Filatov and Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, according to UNN.

Details

A 59-year-old man was killed in the attack. According to the authorities, he worked as a security guard at one of the establishments in the city center. Meanwhile, rescuers extinguished a fire that broke out as a result of an enemy drone attack on a shopping center in Dnipro district.

Photos and videos of the aftermath of the enemy attack have appeared online.

To remind you

In Kyiv, three people were injured on the morning of October 12 due to the ongoing attacks by russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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