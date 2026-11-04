Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway

On November 4, Ukraine celebrates Railway Workers’ Day, a professional holiday honoring the people who ensure passenger and freight transportation. On this day, train drivers, conductors, dispatchers, track workers, electromechanics, repair workers, railway station employees and other specialists, without whom trains would not operate, are congratulated.

Why Railway Workers’ Day has acquired special significance during the war, what difficulties the national carrier has faced in recent years, and what prospects Ukrzaliznytsia has is explained by UNN.

Why Railway Workers’ Day is celebrated on November 4

The professional holiday was established in independent Ukraine on July 15, 1993, by a decree of President Leonid Kravchuk. Initially, it was celebrated on the first Sunday of August. However, in December 2002, President Leonid Kuchma changed the date to November 4. It has remained unchanged ever since and does not depend on the day of the week.

The choice is linked to an event from the 19th century. It was precisely on November 4, 1861, that a train from Vienna arrived in Lviv, traveling via Krakow and Przemyśl. It was called "Yaroslav." At the time, Lviv was part of the Austrian Empire, and railway lines were built primarily to connect major cities, facilitate trade and transport goods. Nevertheless, the service became a symbol of the beginning of regular railway connections in the territory of present-day Ukraine. Over time, the network expanded to other regions, contributing to the development of industry, trade and passenger transportation.

Ukrainian Railways today: passengers, freight and jobs

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is one of the country’s largest employers. According to statistical data published by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, as of 2025, the company employed 169,900 people. A year earlier, the figure was 178,600, so staffing remains a pressing issue for the industry.

According to the same data, in 2025, UZ transported 61.7 million passengers, compared with 65.7 million the previous year. At the same time, according to separate calculations by the ministry, 28 million people traveled on long-distance services, which was 200,000 more than in 2024.

In the summer of 2026, Ukrzaliznytsia transported more than 8.14 million passengers, compared with 8.07 million in the summer of 2025. Among this summer’s passengers were more than 628,000 children, 90,000 military personnel and 22,000 people with disabilities.

The freight component is no less important. In 2025, railways transported 161.3 million tons of freight, compared with 174.9 million tons in 2024. The decline reflects the difficult situation in the economy. Railways transport grain, ore, metal products, fuel, construction materials and other goods on which businesses, exports and domestic supplies depend.

Railway workers during the war: evacuation and constant danger

After the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022, the railway became one of the main means of rescue for people leaving dangerous regions. Millions of Ukrainians used evacuation services. Trains also transported humanitarian aid and freight essential to the economy, as well as provided connections with foreign countries amid the closure of civilian airspace.

However, railway workers operate under the threat of strikes on stations, depots, tracks, power equipment and the rolling stock itself. Shelling continued in 2026. In particular, on January 27, a Russian drone struck a passenger train in the Kharkiv region. Employees organized the evacuation of the people, and, according to the Ministry for Development, their actions helped prevent casualties.

Because of the threats, trains are stopped, passengers are evacuated and routes are adjusted. After strikes, repair crews restore tracks and equipment. People’s safety is more important than adhering to the schedule.

The risks also affect the employees themselves. In March 2026, during an evacuation on the Odesa Railway, conductor Ilona Vovk was killed: she was struck by an oncoming train that was also heading to an evacuation stop. The tragedy demonstrated how important clear coordination and safety procedures are, even when staff are trying to protect passengers.

How the railway has changed in recent years

Despite the war, the carrier is expanding its international routes. In 2025, the number of available seats on trains to EU countries increased by 20% compared with the previous year, reaching eight thousand per day. Among the new connections, the ministry named the Kyiv–Bucharest, Kharkiv–Przemyśl, Kremenchuk–Przemyśl, and Kryvyi Rih–Przemyśl routes.

Familiar passenger services are evolving as well. Tickets can be purchased and trip information obtained online; carriages are gradually being refurbished, stations modernized, and accessibility solutions developed. They are particularly important for veterans, people with disabilities, passengers with children, and those who need assistance when boarding.

Unfortunately, modernization is taking place against the backdrop of a lack of funding, worn-out rolling stock, and staffing needs. In August 2026, the relevant ministry announced a planned 10–15% salary increase starting in September for a significant portion of employees, primarily those in occupations experiencing shortages. Pay and workplace safety remain just as important as purchasing new equipment.

How Railway Workers’ Day is celebrated in Ukraine

Traditionally, on November 4, railway transport employees are congratulated by their colleagues, company management, and government representatives. In peacetime, the holiday was marked by ceremonial meetings, the presentation of awards, professional events, and tributes to industry veterans.

During the war, the main meaning of the holiday has changed. Alongside congratulations, special attention is paid to employees who operate evacuation services, restore connections after attacks, rescue passengers, and have themselves taken up the defense of Ukraine. Fallen colleagues are also honored on this day. For many employees, the holiday remains a working day.

The Future of the Railway: Reconstruction and Integration with the EU

One of the important areas for developing Ukraine’s domestic rail connections is the construction of European-standard track with a gauge of 1,435 millimeters. Most of Ukraine’s main lines have a gauge of 1,520 millimeters, which means that international services on many routes require technical operations at the border. The European-gauge track is expected to reduce such delays and facilitate connections with European cities.

In 2025, a 22-kilometer European-gauge railway line between Chop and Uzhhorod was opened. It made it possible to launch direct trains from Uzhhorod to a number of EU cities. In September 2026, Ukrzaliznytsia completed the electrification of this section. The next steps are work toward the Hungarian border and preparations for a European-gauge track on the Mostyska II–Sknyliv section, which is intended to connect Lviv with the EU railway network.

At the same time, the government is preparing changes to the rules governing the industry. In September 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a railway reform roadmap that provides for the gradual opening of the market to competition, clear rules for access to tracks, and a new financing model for socially important passenger routes. Its implementation depends on investment and security conditions.

Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter