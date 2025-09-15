While Russia's economy is spiraling downwards, Poland continues to break records and strengthen its position in Europe's economic rankings. The country bordering Ukraine, with a population of 38 million, is demonstrating the fastest GDP growth among all 26 EU countries. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

According to Bloomberg, Poland's GDP will grow by 3.3% in 2026 and by 3.2% in 2027, while the average EU growth is projected at 1.4-1.7%. This success confirms the advantages of the single market: the free movement of goods, capital, services, and people works for the Polish economy, not just for bureaucracy.

Since joining the EU in 2004, Poland has never shown such results. Since 2017, the country's economy has grown by 93%, surpassing the United Kingdom, which grew by only 35%, and strengthening the zloty as the most successful currency among emerging markets. Polish government bonds also brought investors the maximum profit among 50 issuing countries over the past three years.

The return of Poles from abroad after Brexit and the growth of their well-being further fuels the domestic market. Households spend significantly more than in any other major European economy, and banks and financial companies are showing record profitability.

No European economy can even come close to replicating the 125% growth in household consumption observed in Poland since the UK's vote to leave the EU in 2016. Poland has more than tripled the eurozone's household consumption growth of 40% and dominates among major economies in terms of wealth growth: UK (30%), Germany (40%), France (34%), Italy (26%), Spain (45%), Switzerland (20%), Netherlands (57%) - according to data collected by Bloomberg.

All this makes Poland not just an economic leader in Central Europe, but also an important ally for Ukraine, demonstrating that stability and prosperity near the front are possible even in turbulent times.

