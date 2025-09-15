Polish economy grows despite Russian aggression and war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 394 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 16928 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 17466 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 19400 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 27171 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 51410 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 70072 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 104472 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86486 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84695 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
754mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhotoSeptember 15, 12:48 AM • 15804 views
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 11038 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 13173 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 6828 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 14700 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 2132 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 4946 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 16928 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 17174 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 95727 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 3132 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason?07:06 AM • 5034 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 22447 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 29106 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 78156 views
Actual
Starlink
Forbes
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News

Polish economy grows despite Russian aggression and war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Poland shows the fastest GDP growth among 26 EU countries, with a projected growth of 3.3% in 2026. Since 2017, the country's economy has grown by 93%, and the zloty has become the most successful currency among emerging markets.

Polish economy grows despite Russian aggression and war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

While Russia's economy is spiraling downwards, Poland continues to break records and strengthen its position in Europe's economic rankings. The country bordering Ukraine, with a population of 38 million, is demonstrating the fastest GDP growth among all 26 EU countries. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg, Poland's GDP will grow by 3.3% in 2026 and by 3.2% in 2027, while the average EU growth is projected at 1.4-1.7%. This success confirms the advantages of the single market: the free movement of goods, capital, services, and people works for the Polish economy, not just for bureaucracy.

Since joining the EU in 2004, Poland has never shown such results. Since 2017, the country's economy has grown by 93%, surpassing the United Kingdom, which grew by only 35%, and strengthening the zloty as the most successful currency among emerging markets. Polish government bonds also brought investors the maximum profit among 50 issuing countries over the past three years.

ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction9/15/25, 5:59 AM • 13175 views

The return of Poles from abroad after Brexit and the growth of their well-being further fuels the domestic market. Households spend significantly more than in any other major European economy, and banks and financial companies are showing record profitability.

No European economy can even come close to replicating the 125% growth in household consumption observed in Poland since the UK's vote to leave the EU in 2016. Poland has more than tripled the eurozone's household consumption growth of 40% and dominates among major economies in terms of wealth growth: UK (30%), Germany (40%), France (34%), Italy (26%), Spain (45%), Switzerland (20%), Netherlands (57%)

- according to data collected by Bloomberg.

All this makes Poland not just an economic leader in Central Europe, but also an important ally for Ukraine, demonstrating that stability and prosperity near the front are possible even in turbulent times.

By Ukrainian standards - 100% success: Sikorski on the effectiveness of Polish air defense9/15/25, 9:49 AM • 2356 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
Radosław Sikorski
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Switzerland
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Romania
Ukraine
Poland