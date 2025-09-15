$41.310.00
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 8806 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 13626 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 21563 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 45917 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 68000 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 102724 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85375 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83652 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46413 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
By Ukrainian standards - 100% success: Sikorski on the effectiveness of Polish air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced 100% success of Polish air defense during the Russian drone attack on September 10. Out of 19 UAVs, three or four were shot down, but the drones did not reach their targets and did not cause significant damage.

By Ukrainian standards - 100% success: Sikorski on the effectiveness of Polish air defense

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski rejected assumptions that Polish air defense was unprepared for the invasion, given that only three or four out of 19 UAVs were shot down during the Russian drone attack on September 10. The Guardian reports this, writes UNN.

The drones did not reach their targets, minor property damage was inflicted, and no one was injured. If this had happened in Ukraine, by Ukrainian standards, it would have been considered a 100% success.

- said Sikorski.

He stated that although the drones that invaded Poland last week were capable of carrying ammunition, they were not loaded with explosives.

"It's interesting that they were all faulty, which, in my opinion, indicates that Russia was trying to test us without starting a war," he noted.

Sikorski assured that Poland's reaction would be "much tougher" if there were deaths or injuries on its territory as a result of the attack.

At the same time, the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to specify what it might be.

Recall

Polish drone specialists will conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on Polish territory.

Polish Foreign Minister proposed to allies to intercept Russian missiles and UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. He also called for coordinated action against Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Baltic and North Seas.

Olga Rozgon

The Guardian
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
Poland