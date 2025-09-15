By Ukrainian standards - 100% success: Sikorski on the effectiveness of Polish air defense

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski rejected assumptions that Polish air defense was unprepared for the invasion, given that only three or four out of 19 UAVs were shot down during the Russian drone attack on September 10. The Guardian reports this, writes UNN.

The drones did not reach their targets, minor property damage was inflicted, and no one was injured. If this had happened in Ukraine, by Ukrainian standards, it would have been considered a 100% success. - said Sikorski.

He stated that although the drones that invaded Poland last week were capable of carrying ammunition, they were not loaded with explosives.

"It's interesting that they were all faulty, which, in my opinion, indicates that Russia was trying to test us without starting a war," he noted.

Sikorski assured that Poland's reaction would be "much tougher" if there were deaths or injuries on its territory as a result of the attack.

At the same time, the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to specify what it might be.

