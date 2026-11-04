On November 4, Ukraine and its partners will hold talks in Brussels on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction — Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation will hold talks in Brussels on November 4–5 with representatives of the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and NATO on security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery after the war. Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

The meetings will take place with the participation of the European Commission, which will host the talks, as well as representatives of the World Bank. The Ukrainian side will be represented by teams from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the President.

According to Umerov, the participants will continue working on the Prosperity Plan—a plan for Ukraine’s postwar recovery and economic development. The talks will continue the previous meetings in Florida and Oslo.

Separate talks will focus on security guarantees

On Thursday, November 5, the Ukrainian delegation will separately discuss security guarantees with representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and NATO.

In Brussels, Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO will discuss security guarantees on November 4 - Zelenskyy

The parties plan to work out in detail the preliminary agreements on Ukraine’s long-term resilience, reconstruction and economic development.

Security, recovery and development must be parts of a single plan for Ukraine after the war — Umerov emphasized.

Unknown individuals are attempting to obtain information about Ukraine’s international negotiations in Rustem Umerov’s name