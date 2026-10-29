Unknown individuals are attempting to obtain information about Ukraine’s international negotiations in Rustem Umerov’s name

Unknown individuals are sending messages to members of the diplomatic corps and Ukraine’s international partners in the name of the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov. In this way, they are trying to obtain information about Ukraine’s international contacts and negotiations. Umerov reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the head of the FIS, suspicious messages are being sent to diplomats and representatives of international organizations in various countries.

The perpetrators are trying to establish contact with representatives of partner countries and find out details of their interaction with Ukraine. Such cases have been recorded amid intensified diplomatic efforts.

Umerov urged people to verify suspicious messages

The Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service urged diplomats and international partners to be cautious and not to provide any information to unknown individuals posing as him.

If there are doubts about the authenticity of a message, Umerov recommends not responding to the sender until their identity has been confirmed.

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He advises checking such contacts exclusively through official diplomatic channels, relevant government agencies, or representatives of Ukrainian diplomatic missions.

It is currently unknown who exactly is behind the distribution of the messages and whether the perpetrators managed to obtain any confidential information.

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