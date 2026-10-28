Amid intensified diplomatic efforts, unknown individuals are attempting to obtain information about Ukraine’s new diplomatic efforts and its talks with foreign partners regarding the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war. This was reported by Rustem Umerov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Such messages attempt to establish contact and obtain information about Ukraine’s work with partners and international negotiations. Please do not respond to such messages or share any information if there is even the slightest doubt about the contact - Umerov noted.

He added that it would be advisable to additionally verify the phone number, account, or email address through official diplomatic channels, the relevant foreign country’s institution, or Ukrainian diplomats.

If you receive a suspicious message in my name, do not engage in correspondence and notify the Ukrainian side - the head of the FISU concluded.

We would like to remind you

during talks with the leaders of Finland and Norway, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin devoted about an hour and a half to historical accounts about the Slavs, effectively avoiding a substantive discussion about a ceasefire in Ukraine.