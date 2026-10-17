Ukraine and the United States are preparing to meet in the near future - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian and American sides are discussing the possibility of a meeting in the near future. The day before, Ukraine’s negotiator, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, spoke with U.S. envoy Jared Kushner, and the meeting could take place as early as this week. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian negotiating group is maintaining contact with the American side. In particular, Umerov and Kushner spoke the day before and discussed organizing a meeting.

Yesterday, our negotiating group was in contact—at least Umerov and Kushner were; they spoke, and they are arranging a meeting. I am also ready to meet with them. I thought they would be able to find the time and opportunity to be in Brussels. The American side was unable to do so, but I think that this week they will find an opportunity, and we will find a format for meeting. We support the possibility of dialogue; we support doing everything to stop putin, and at least an energy ceasefire. Of course, it would be desirable to completely end this war—we have to start somewhere. At a minimum, we need to meet, and these meetings are being planned — Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

We would like to remind you

Ukraine is interested in restoring the trilateral negotiating format involving Kyiv, Washington, and moscow. At the same time, the Ukrainian side seeks to maintain the momentum of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said