NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes when they violate airspace – Zelenskyy

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
01:31 PM • 52 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 2606 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12090 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 16986 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 24573 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31040 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35865 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28162 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 39702 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35769 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
48%
763mm
Popular news
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhotoSeptember 26, 03:46 AM • 25456 views
Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter seriesPhotoSeptember 26, 04:40 AM • 7906 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 23017 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 14670 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 7314 views
Publications
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 7346 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo09:01 AM • 24577 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31043 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35868 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 34979 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 14683 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 23031 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 32004 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 39931 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 73260 views
Actual
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury

NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes when they violate airspace – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with Axios that NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they violate airspace. He called the reaction to previous incidents weak, which allowed Russia to continue violations.

NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes when they violate airspace – Zelenskyy

NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they violate airspace. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Axios, which he gave on Wednesday evening in New York before leaving the UN General Assembly for Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy commented on incidents with Russian drones and planes in Poland, Denmark, Norway and Romania and answered whether he believes that the reaction has been weak so far.

Very. We decided that we would be very honest. So I think so. Weak reaction. That's why he continued with other countries 

- said Zelenskyy.

When asked if he agrees with President Trump that NATO members should simply shoot down drones, Russian planes, Zelenskyy replied: "They should have shot down everything. If someone on your land kills your people, you must respond to that person. If planes are in your zone, you must block them."

Zelenskyy also commented on whether NATO members are afraid to shoot down Russian drones and planes just because they are afraid of Russia's response.

I know that  some of them (leaders – ed.)  are not afraid, but mostly countries are afraid. They are afraid because Russia is crazy 

- said Zelenskyy.

European diplomats warned Russia that NATO is ready to shoot down Russian planes - Bloomberg25.09.25, 21:27 • 4028 views

Addition

Earlier, commenting on Russian drones over Poland, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not believe that NATO has failed. Ukraine does not say that the Alliance needs to use this or that weapon. No one wants the war to escalate, but strong responses are needed.

On September 23, US President Donald Trump said that he considers it the right decision for Alliance countries to shoot down Russian planes if they violate their airspace. 

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia summoned the temporary chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia stated that the invasion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever in recent years.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
NATO
Donald Trump
New York City
Denmark
Norway
Romania
MiG-31
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Kyiv
Poland