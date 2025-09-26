NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes when they violate airspace – Zelenskyy

NATO should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they violate airspace. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Axios, which he gave on Wednesday evening in New York before leaving the UN General Assembly for Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy commented on incidents with Russian drones and planes in Poland, Denmark, Norway and Romania and answered whether he believes that the reaction has been weak so far.

Very. We decided that we would be very honest. So I think so. Weak reaction. That's why he continued with other countries - said Zelenskyy.

When asked if he agrees with President Trump that NATO members should simply shoot down drones, Russian planes, Zelenskyy replied: "They should have shot down everything. If someone on your land kills your people, you must respond to that person. If planes are in your zone, you must block them."

Zelenskyy also commented on whether NATO members are afraid to shoot down Russian drones and planes just because they are afraid of Russia's response.

I know that some of them (leaders – ed.) are not afraid, but mostly countries are afraid. They are afraid because Russia is crazy - said Zelenskyy.

European diplomats warned Russia that NATO is ready to shoot down Russian planes - Bloomberg

Addition

Earlier, commenting on Russian drones over Poland, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not believe that NATO has failed. Ukraine does not say that the Alliance needs to use this or that weapon. No one wants the war to escalate, but strong responses are needed.

On September 23, US President Donald Trump said that he considers it the right decision for Alliance countries to shoot down Russian planes if they violate their airspace.

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia summoned the temporary chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia stated that the invasion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever in recent years.