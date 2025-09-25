$41.410.03
European diplomats warned Russia that NATO is ready to shoot down Russian planes - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 626 views

Diplomats from Great Britain, France, and Germany warned the Kremlin that NATO is ready to respond to airspace violations, including by shooting down Russian planes. This happened after three MiG-31 fighters intruded over Estonia.

European diplomats warned Russia that NATO is ready to shoot down Russian planes - Bloomberg

Diplomats from Great Britain, France, and Germany warned the Kremlin that NATO is ready to respond to further violations of its airspace, including by shooting down Russian planes. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources, reports UNN.

European diplomats this week warned the Kremlin that NATO is ready to respond with full force to further violations of its airspace, including by shooting down Russian planes. At a tense meeting in Moscow, British, French, and German envoys expressed their concern about the incursion of three MiG-31 fighters over Estonia last week. After the conversation, they concluded that the violation was a deliberate tactic ordered by the Russian command.

- the publication writes.

The publication notes that Russian officials deny that their planes crossed Estonian airspace and insist that they are not trying to test NATO.

They stated that a separate incident, when drones crossed Polish territory, was the result of an error.

The report on the meeting in Moscow shows that Putin was given a more resolute warning about a volley of planes and drones in the skies over Eastern Europe, and provides insight into the line of confrontation between the two sides.

- adds the publication.

It is also reported that during the negotiations, a Russian diplomat told the Europeans that the incursions were a response to Ukrainian attacks on Crimea. The Kremlin stated that these operations would be impossible without NATO support, and therefore Russia believes that it is already involved in a confrontation involving European countries.

Let us remind you

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday supported US President Donald Trump's comments this week that NATO member countries should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they enter their airspace, if such a step is necessary.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

