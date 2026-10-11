More than 20 dead, dozens injured, and extensive destruction — a new wave of Russian attacks on a number of regions of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces shelled Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv regions. At least 21 people were killed in the shelling, and dozens of civilians were injured, including children, UNN reports, citing the regional military administrations.

Residential buildings, businesses, medical facilities and infrastructure were damaged.

Details

The highest number of casualties was recorded in Zaporizhzhia region. According to the regional military administration, 20 people were killed and another 37 injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district.

The occupiers launched 904 strikes on 51 settlements in the region. In particular, they carried out 27 airstrikes, used 616 drones of various modifications, shelled settlements 35 times with multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 226 artillery strikes. Local authorities received 272 reports of damage to residential buildings, cars and infrastructure.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region. Photo: State Emergency Service

The large number of casualties is linked to a Russian airstrike on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. Following the deaths of civilians, October 11 was declared a Day of Mourning in the region.

In Donetsk region, according to Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin, Russian forces killed one civilian and injured four others.

In particular, a 36-year-old man was killed in Sloviansk as a result of shelling, and a private residential building was destroyed. Due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, part of the community was left without electricity. According to Vadym Liakh, head of the city military administration, energy workers are working to restore power.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians attacked four districts of the region more than 20 times with drones and artillery. According to Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha, six people were injured, including two children.

In Dnipro, apartment buildings, food warehouses, and cars were damaged. Four people were injured, including two eight-year-old children. One girl was hospitalized.

Aftermath of the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. Photo: State Emergency Service

In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, a private house and infrastructure were damaged. In the Dubovykivska community of Synelnykove district, a residential building was damaged and one person was injured. In Nikopol district, Nikopol, the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities came under fire. A private house and a fire station were damaged there, and a man was injured.

In Kharkiv region, Kharkiv and nine settlements in the region came under Russian strikes over the past day. According to Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Regional Military Administration, six people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.

In Kharkiv, three women aged 42, 53, and 63, as well as a 46-year-old man, were injured. Another 32-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. A 14-year-old teenager was injured in the village of Khotimlia in the Staryi Saltiv community.

Response efforts following the enemy attack on Kharkiv region. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi, Slobidskyi, and Kyivskyi districts. A civilian enterprise, a medical facility, and a cargo truck were damaged. In other settlements in the region, private houses, outbuildings, warehouse premises, and power grids were damaged.

In Kyiv region, four people were injured as a result of Russian attacks over the past day. According to the Regional Military Administration, 37 civilian and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The greatest damage was recorded in Obukhiv and Bucha districts. In particular, 18 facilities were damaged in Obukhiv district, including 12 private houses, an apartment building, a production facility, and a car. Two people were injured.

Rescuers clear the aftermath of the attack in Kyiv region. Photo: State Emergency Service

In the Bucha district, 11 sites were damaged, including residential buildings, warehouses, a retail establishment, and infrastructure. One person was injured. In the Boryspil district, a private house, a solar power plant, vehicles, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. There is also one injured person there.

In addition, damage was recorded in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts.

Emergency and municipal services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes. The aftermath of the attacks is being addressed, damaged buildings are being surveyed, and the final scale of the destruction is being determined.

We remind you

Following Russia's overnight strike on Dnipro, the number of injured people is increasing. Among the injured are two 8-year-old girls, one of whom was hospitalized.