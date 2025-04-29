Latvia is handing over a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine

$41.740.01
47.39
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 2030 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11729 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30856 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37651 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37804 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36220 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31269 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58589 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58838 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 26344 views

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 14780 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 18499 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 20077 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 11313 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 30850 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 37646 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 37800 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 36216 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 40189 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 25234 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 45115 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 44427 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 151237 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 64717 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

Latvia is handing over a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3202 views

Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones within the framework of the Drone Coalition. Support for the coalition to Ukraine in 2024 amounted to EUR 1.8 billion.

Latvia is handing over a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine

Latvia announced the preparation of another batch of 1,500 combat drones for Ukraine, as Minister of Defense of the country Andris Spruds wrote on social network X, writes UNN.

Another 1,500 combat drones are on their way from Latvia to Ukraine

- wrote Spruds.

According to the Latvian minister, in the first half of the year, two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones within the Drone Coalition.

Addition

According to Delfi, in 2024, the support of the coalition member countries to Ukraine amounted to EUR 1.8 billion. An international fund was created within the coalition, which attracted funding of more than EUR 80 million in 2024.

The coalition includes 18 countries - Latvia, Great Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

