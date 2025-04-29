Latvia is handing over a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine

Latvia announced the preparation of another batch of 1,500 combat drones for Ukraine, as Minister of Defense of the country Andris Spruds wrote on social network X, writes UNN.

Another 1,500 combat drones are on their way from Latvia to Ukraine - wrote Spruds.

According to the Latvian minister, in the first half of the year, two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones within the Drone Coalition.

Addition

According to Delfi, in 2024, the support of the coalition member countries to Ukraine amounted to EUR 1.8 billion. An international fund was created within the coalition, which attracted funding of more than EUR 80 million in 2024.

The coalition includes 18 countries - Latvia, Great Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden.