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Koretskyi and Fico held intergovernmental consultations in Lviv — what they agreed on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

In Lviv, the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia signed a declaration and agreed to open bilingual secondary schools. Slovakia will transfer three electric locomotives and €1 million in aid.

Koretskyi and Fico held intergovernmental consultations in Lviv — what they agreed on
Photo: Serhii Koretskyi's Telegram channel

The governments of Ukraine and Slovakia signed a number of agreements in Lviv, including a Joint Declaration on Cooperation, an agreement on establishing a bilingual Ukrainian-English gymnasium in Slovakia, and a similar gymnasium in Ukraine. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

We held joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and the Slovak Republic in Lviv. Together with Robert Fico, we signed a Joint Declaration on Cooperation. It records all today's practical agreements and planned projects as a clear action plan for our teams. We also signed an intergovernmental agreement on establishing a bilingual Ukrainian-English gymnasium in the Slovak Republic and a similar Slovak-English gymnasium in Ukraine. We expect them to open as early as the next academic year. It is extremely important for us to maintain contact with Ukrainians, especially children who are abroad because of the war. It is important to preserve Ukrainian identity and the native language 

- Koretskyi wrote. 

According to him, Slovakia announced a decision to transfer three electric locomotives for the needs of Ukrzaliznytsia. 

We expect them to enter service by the end of the year on the European-standard railway line in Zakarpattia. Slovakia's experience on the path to the EU is useful and important for us. We discussed opening the remaining two negotiating clusters for Ukraine and launching the EU Macro-Regional Strategy for the Carpathian region. We focused specifically on cooperation within the European SAFE instrument. We will sign a Framework Agreement on Financial Cooperation. It will launch energy recovery projects within the Ukraine Investment Framework mechanism worth more than €100 million. At the border, we are working to introduce an electronic queuing system and joint controls. We are expanding the capacity of border crossings for passengers and freight 

- the prime minister added. 

He also reported that Slovakia is allocating €500,000 to Ukraine for the energy sector; in particular, 54 generators will be purchased for Ukraine and will arrive by the end of the month. Slovakia is also allocating another €300,000 as its second contribution to the Civil Protection Shelters Coalition, and €200,000 for medical equipment for our hospitals

We remind you 

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, after a visit to moscow, stated that cooperation with the Russian Federation was developing outside international sanctions.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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