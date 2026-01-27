In Odesa, the enemy struck near "Privoz", in Kyiv 926 buildings are still without heat: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on the situation in the regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in the regions and reported that Russia attacked Odesa with 52 drones, essentially targeting the city center near "Privoz"; in Kharkiv region, there was significant damage after a Russian strike on an energy facility; in Kyiv, 926 buildings are still without heating, UNN writes.

Held a conference call on the situation in the regions and communities - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Air Force Command, and regional authorities are analyzing the circumstances of the strike on Odesa: a total of 52 Russian drones were used, and a significant portion of them targeted the central part of Odesa, near "Privoz." Most of the drones were shot down, but, unfortunately, there were also hits in the city, as well as in the Odesa region," the President reported.

According to him, a rescue operation and debris removal are currently underway, with all necessary forces involved.

"There were reports on the situation in Kharkiv and the region after the shelling by Russian MLRS. An energy facility was hit – there is significant damage," the President stated.

According to his data, restoration work is ongoing without interruption. "I thank all involved specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrenergo, and Kharkivoblenergo," he emphasized.

Separately, the situation in Kyiv was discussed. As of this morning, 926 buildings in several districts on the left bank of the capital are still without heating. The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are engaging additional generators. Reserves from all over Ukraine are being used to help the capital - Zelenskyy reported.

The President indicated that there were also reports on the situation in the Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia. "It is important that the whole country is now united to stabilize the situation and ensure the resilience of our state. I thank everyone who works for Ukraine and Ukrainians!" he concluded.

