In Odesa, the enemy struck near "Privoz", in Kyiv 926 buildings are still without heat: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on the situation in the regions

11:34 AM • 862 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9070 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 10468 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 13265 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 29225 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 76933 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 45281 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 48577 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40484 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 66500 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 280 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 864 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
10:00 AM • 9072 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 39133 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 04:43 PM • 76934 views
In Odesa, the enemy struck near "Privoz", in Kyiv 926 buildings are still without heat: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on the situation in the regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

President Zelenskyy held a selector meeting, reporting on Russia's attack with 52 drones on Odesa, significant damage to an energy facility in Kharkiv region, and 926 buildings without heating in Kyiv. Rescue and restoration efforts are ongoing.

In Odesa, the enemy struck near "Privoz", in Kyiv 926 buildings are still without heat: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on the situation in the regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in the regions and reported that Russia attacked Odesa with 52 drones, essentially targeting the city center near "Privoz"; in Kharkiv region, there was significant damage after a Russian strike on an energy facility; in Kyiv, 926 buildings are still without heating, UNN writes.

Held a conference call on the situation in the regions and communities

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Air Force Command, and regional authorities are analyzing the circumstances of the strike on Odesa: a total of 52 Russian drones were used, and a significant portion of them targeted the central part of Odesa, near "Privoz." Most of the drones were shot down, but, unfortunately, there were also hits in the city, as well as in the Odesa region," the President reported.

According to him, a rescue operation and debris removal are currently underway, with all necessary forces involved.

"There were reports on the situation in Kharkiv and the region after the shelling by Russian MLRS. An energy facility was hit – there is significant damage," the President stated.

According to his data, restoration work is ongoing without interruption. "I thank all involved specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrenergo, and Kharkivoblenergo," he emphasized.

Separately, the situation in Kyiv was discussed. As of this morning, 926 buildings in several districts on the left bank of the capital are still without heating. The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are engaging additional generators. Reserves from all over Ukraine are being used to help the capital

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President indicated that there were also reports on the situation in the Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia. "It is important that the whole country is now united to stabilize the situation and ensure the resilience of our state. I thank everyone who works for Ukraine and Ukrainians!" he concluded.

"Every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy": Zelenskyy expects America and other partners not to remain silent after a new Russian attack27.01.26, 11:12 • 2548 views

