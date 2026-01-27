"Every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy": Zelenskyy expects America and other partners not to remain silent after a new Russian attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack on Ukraine, noting that "every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy, which is still ongoing," UNN writes.

Details

"A brutal attack by kamikaze drones on Odesa. Russians launched more than 50 drones at the city, and the main targets are energy and ordinary civilian objects. This strike damaged five residential buildings, with significant destruction to apartments and entrances. As of now, dozens of people are known to be injured, including children," Zelenskyy stated on social media.

According to the President, all services are involved on the ground to help. "The rescue operation will continue until the fate of all people who may be under the rubble is determined. One of the Russian drones hit a prayer house of evangelical Christians," he noted.

"Other regions were also under attack tonight: Lviv region, Dnipro region, Mykolaiv region, Odesa region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region. Russians targeted energy and other critical infrastructure. It is known that there are injured people. In total, Russia launched 165 kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight, and about 100 of them are 'Shaheds'," the President stated.

Every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy, which is still ongoing, and also hits, among other things, the efforts of partners who are helping to end this war. We expect that America, Europe, and other partners will not remain silent about this and will remember that true peace requires pressure specifically on Moscow – sanctions, blocking Russian operations, blocking the entire infrastructure of the Russian tanker fleet. Without pressure on the aggressor, wars do not stop. Just as without support for the defenders of life. Stable support for our people, our soldiers, and faster implementation of agreements are needed. Thank you to everyone who understands this and helps! - Zelenskyy emphasized.

