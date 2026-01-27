"Every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy": Zelenskyy expects America and other partners not to remain silent after a new Russian attack

$43.130.01
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 6702 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 24437 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 68545 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 42127 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 46674 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 39498 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 62610 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 30198 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 67767 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNSJanuary 27, 12:11 AM • 11931 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to UkraineJanuary 27, 12:45 AM • 26779 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 31930 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 4958 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 17052 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 34788 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 68545 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 62610 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 67767 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 60014 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 19713 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 19356 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 19998 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 22928 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 41559 views
"Every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy": Zelenskyy expects America and other partners not to remain silent after a new Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack, noting that it undermines diplomacy. Russia launched 165 attack drones at Ukraine, damaging residential buildings and energy infrastructure.

"Every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy": Zelenskyy expects America and other partners not to remain silent after a new Russian attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack on Ukraine, noting that "every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy, which is still ongoing," UNN writes.

Details

"A brutal attack by kamikaze drones on Odesa. Russians launched more than 50 drones at the city, and the main targets are energy and ordinary civilian objects. This strike damaged five residential buildings, with significant destruction to apartments and entrances. As of now, dozens of people are known to be injured, including children," Zelenskyy stated on social media.

According to the President, all services are involved on the ground to help. "The rescue operation will continue until the fate of all people who may be under the rubble is determined. One of the Russian drones hit a prayer house of evangelical Christians," he noted.

"Other regions were also under attack tonight: Lviv region, Dnipro region, Mykolaiv region, Odesa region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region. Russians targeted energy and other critical infrastructure. It is known that there are injured people. In total, Russia launched 165 kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight, and about 100 of them are 'Shaheds'," the President stated.

Every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy, which is still ongoing, and also hits, among other things, the efforts of partners who are helping to end this war. We expect that America, Europe, and other partners will not remain silent about this and will remember that true peace requires pressure specifically on Moscow – sanctions, blocking Russian operations, blocking the entire infrastructure of the Russian tanker fleet. Without pressure on the aggressor, wars do not stop. Just as without support for the defenders of life. Stable support for our people, our soldiers, and faster implementation of agreements are needed. Thank you to everyone who understands this and helps!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

135 out of 165 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russian attack27.01.26, 08:38 • 2200 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Odesa