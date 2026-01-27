$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM • 16307 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 45053 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 30214 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 36106 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 31823 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 49147 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 27819 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 57420 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23204 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42670 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
135 out of 165 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 165 strike UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 135 enemy drones.

135 out of 165 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russian attack

Russia struck Ukraine with 165 drones overnight, 135 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 27 (from 6:00 PM on January 26), the enemy attacked with 165 Shahed-type (including jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; Gvardeyskoye, Chayda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, with about 100 of them being "Shaheds."

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 135 enemy UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country.  24 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and downed (debris) UAVs fell in 9 locations.

- reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

The number of injured in Russia's night attack on Odesa has risen to 2227.01.26, 07:10 • 1596 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Crimea
