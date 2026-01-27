135 out of 165 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russian attack

Russia struck Ukraine with 165 drones overnight, 135 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 27 (from 6:00 PM on January 26), the enemy attacked with 165 Shahed-type (including jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; Gvardeyskoye, Chayda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, with about 100 of them being "Shaheds."

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 135 enemy UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country. 24 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and downed (debris) UAVs fell in 9 locations. - reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

The number of injured in Russia's night attack on Odesa has risen to 22