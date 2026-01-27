$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM • 12244 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 29380 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 22771 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 29004 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 26422 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 41526 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 26149 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 51911 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22993 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42421 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
The number of injured in Russia's night attack on Odesa has risen to 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Odesa, the number of injured has risen to 22, 14 of whom sustained minor injuries. An infrastructure facility, residential buildings, a kindergarten, a shop, and a construction site were damaged.

The number of injured in Russia's night attack on Odesa has risen to 22

The number of injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Odesa has increased to 22. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the injured, 14 are lightly wounded, and they received assistance on the spot.

As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure facility, residential buildings, a kindergarten, a shop, and a construction site were damaged.

- Lysak said.

He added that all emergency services have been working at the impact sites since night, operational headquarters have been deployed, and all necessary assistance is being provided to people.

Employees of the housing and communal services are eliminating the consequences of the attack. Residents of the affected buildings are being helped with processing documents for compensation under the state program eRecovery, as well as from the city budget.

- summarized the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Recall

On the night of January 27, the enemy attacked Odesa, many people were injured. SES employees rescued people from blocked premises, including a child, and many residents were evacuated.

Russian strike significantly damaged energy facility in Odesa, 30.8 thousand families without electricity - DTEK19.01.26, 11:44 • 3759 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak