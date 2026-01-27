The number of injured in Russia's night attack on Odesa has risen to 22

The number of injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Odesa has increased to 22. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the injured, 14 are lightly wounded, and they received assistance on the spot.

As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure facility, residential buildings, a kindergarten, a shop, and a construction site were damaged. - Lysak said.

He added that all emergency services have been working at the impact sites since night, operational headquarters have been deployed, and all necessary assistance is being provided to people.

Employees of the housing and communal services are eliminating the consequences of the attack. Residents of the affected buildings are being helped with processing documents for compensation under the state program eRecovery, as well as from the city budget. - summarized the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Recall

On the night of January 27, the enemy attacked Odesa, many people were injured. SES employees rescued people from blocked premises, including a child, and many residents were evacuated.

