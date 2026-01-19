Russian strike significantly damaged energy facility in Odesa, 30.8 thousand families without electricity - DTEK

Russia's night attack on Odesa significantly damaged a DTEK energy facility, leaving 30.8 thousand families without electricity, DTEK energy company reported on Monday, writes UNN.

It is stated that the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region during the night.

During the night, the enemy significantly damaged a DTEK energy facility in Odesa. Due to the shelling, 30.8 thousand families are currently without electricity. The destruction is significant, and repair work will take a long time to restore the equipment to working condition. - DTEK reported.

As noted, "energy workers are on site, clearing debris; repairs will begin next."

"The primary task is to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities to provide heat and water to homes. Thank you for your understanding and support!" - DTEK noted.

In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant - mayor