In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant - mayor

In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, causing significant damage. - Terekhov wrote.

Syniehubov clarified:

Enemy missile strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. At this moment, there is no information about casualties. The consequences of the hit are being clarified. All emergency services are working at the scene.

Also, according to Terekhov, fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the Novobavarskyi district - no casualties.