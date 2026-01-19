In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant - mayor

$43.180.08
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 7334 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 24405 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 45891 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 37627 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 71477 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 104287 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 47183 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 56544 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 60019 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 86 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 47554 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 86115 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 52502 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 82972 views
In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Four missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, causing significant damage. Missile strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi district, and fragments of an enemy UAV were found in the Novobavarskyi district.

In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant - mayor

In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, causing significant damage.

- Terekhov wrote.

Syniehubov clarified:

Enemy missile strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. At this moment, there is no information about casualties. The consequences of the hit are being clarified. All emergency services are working at the scene.

Also, according to Terekhov, fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the Novobavarskyi district - no casualties.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv