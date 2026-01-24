In Kyiv, the State Emergency Service has prepared 41 kitchens to provide food

$43.170.00
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
04:43 PM • 11499 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 16974 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 26316 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 29357 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 44481 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 41950 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34137 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28790 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 63677 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Ukraine has maximized imports and is introducing new capacities amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - Prime MinisterJanuary 24, 12:28 PM • 4154 views
Peace talks in Abu Dhabi concluded - reportJanuary 24, 01:00 PM • 4954 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles manufactured in 2026 - VlasiukPhotoJanuary 24, 01:24 PM • 4296 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi: first details revealed - AxiosJanuary 24, 01:39 PM • 7032 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swiftJanuary 24, 02:02 PM • 9544 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 63677 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 77982 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 93807 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 88153 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 89219 views
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 12473 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 13480 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 30641 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 31090 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 44437 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

In Kyiv, the State Emergency Service has prepared 41 kitchens to provide food

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The State Emergency Service has prepared 41 kitchens for hot meals in Kyiv, 4 of which are already operational. This is a response to the lack of heating in homes and the need for food for rescuers and residents.

In Kyiv, the State Emergency Service has prepared 41 kitchens to provide food

In Kyiv, due to the lack of heating in houses where there is no gas supply, people do not have the opportunity to cook hot food. Therefore, the State Emergency Service, on behalf of the government, has prepared 41 kitchens for operation, 4 of which are already working and providing food for rescuers. These are dozens of specialists seconded from various regions of Ukraine to the capital to eliminate the consequences of the energy emergency. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, another 37 kitchens are ready for use and emergency deployment around the city.

In Kyiv, a total of 56 hot meal distribution points are operating. They are prepared by representatives of World Central Kitchen and the Red Cross, with whom the State Emergency Service has signed a memorandum of cooperation. Over the week, people received more than 26,000 portions of hot food. If necessary and at the request of the city authorities, the State Emergency Service, together with partner organizations, will deploy new food distribution points near the Invincibility Points.

- said the head of the government.

She added that in the Kyiv region, in areas where the situation with the restoration of heat and light is complicated, a food truck in Brovary is working to distribute lunches, providing 16,000 portions per day, as well as a kitchen train from Ukrzaliznytsia in Irpin, which prepares and distributes 4,000 portions daily.

Recall

As of the evening of January 24, 3,300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after the enemy's night attack. Water supply has already been restored, and utility workers continue to work.

Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 2424.01.26, 19:13 • 3484 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

