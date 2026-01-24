In Kyiv, the State Emergency Service has prepared 41 kitchens to provide food

In Kyiv, due to the lack of heating in houses where there is no gas supply, people do not have the opportunity to cook hot food. Therefore, the State Emergency Service, on behalf of the government, has prepared 41 kitchens for operation, 4 of which are already working and providing food for rescuers. These are dozens of specialists seconded from various regions of Ukraine to the capital to eliminate the consequences of the energy emergency. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, another 37 kitchens are ready for use and emergency deployment around the city.

In Kyiv, a total of 56 hot meal distribution points are operating. They are prepared by representatives of World Central Kitchen and the Red Cross, with whom the State Emergency Service has signed a memorandum of cooperation. Over the week, people received more than 26,000 portions of hot food. If necessary and at the request of the city authorities, the State Emergency Service, together with partner organizations, will deploy new food distribution points near the Invincibility Points. - said the head of the government.

She added that in the Kyiv region, in areas where the situation with the restoration of heat and light is complicated, a food truck in Brovary is working to distribute lunches, providing 16,000 portions per day, as well as a kitchen train from Ukrzaliznytsia in Irpin, which prepares and distributes 4,000 portions daily.

Recall

As of the evening of January 24, 3,300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after the enemy's night attack. Water supply has already been restored, and utility workers continue to work.

Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 24