Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 24

In Kyiv, energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Desnianskyi district after the Russian shelling on January 24. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Specialists restored electricity and powered critical infrastructure facilities after the night's massive attack.

At the same time, the situation in the capital's energy system remains difficult. Emergency blackouts continue.

Recall

Vitali Klitschko reported on the tragic consequences of the night combined attack on Kyiv on Saturday, January 24. As a result of falling debris from enemy missiles and drones, one person died, and the number of injured increased to four.

The patrol police showed footage of the consequences of the strikes on the capital on the night of January 24.

Kyivvodokanal also restored water supply in the left-bank part of the capital after the night Russian attack on January 24.

Later, Klitschko reported that as of the evening of January 24, 3,300 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remained without heat after the enemy's attack on the capital last night.