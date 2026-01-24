Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 24

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
04:43 PM • 1630 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 12205 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 21388 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 25551 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 41880 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 40131 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 33023 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28249 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 59119 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 54074 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We cannot delay with air defense, we cannot close our eyes to these strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 370 drones and 21 missilesPhotoJanuary 24, 07:16 AM • 5298 views
Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T systems from Germany - DWJanuary 24, 08:12 AM • 9456 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 11435 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 8714 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift02:02 PM • 4162 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 59113 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 74514 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 91193 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 86105 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 87255 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 8776 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 11472 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 29740 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 29802 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 43542 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

DTEK specialists restored electricity supply to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the shelling on January 24. The situation in the capital's energy system remains difficult, with emergency blackouts continuing.

Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 24

In Kyiv, energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Desnianskyi district after the Russian shelling on January 24. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Specialists restored electricity and powered critical infrastructure facilities after the night's massive attack.

At the same time, the situation in the capital's energy system remains difficult. Emergency blackouts continue.

Recall

Vitali Klitschko reported on the tragic consequences of the night combined attack on Kyiv on Saturday, January 24. As a result of falling debris from enemy missiles and drones, one person died, and the number of injured increased to four.

The patrol police showed footage of the consequences of the strikes on the capital on the night of January 24.

Kyivvodokanal also restored water supply in the left-bank part of the capital after the night Russian attack on January 24.

Later, Klitschko reported that as of the evening of January 24, 3,300 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remained without heat after the enemy's attack on the capital last night.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
DTEK
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv