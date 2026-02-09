Heat supply restored in Troieshchyna, Kyiv; it will take several days for buildings to warm up - Ministry of Development

$43.050.09
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 4714 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 9018 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 20922 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 36687 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 39384 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 55488 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 53407 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42548 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40837 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27219 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 22887 views
Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - ReutersFebruary 9, 10:16 AM • 7568 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 17298 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 17299 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 8104 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 8398 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 17446 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 60179 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 81591 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 98148 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion05:00 PM • 1446 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 2860 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 3866 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 34865 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 38370 views
Heat supply restored in Troieshchyna, Kyiv; it will take several days for buildings to warm up - Ministry of Development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Heat supply has been restored in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. However, as of the morning of February 8, 1126 buildings in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts remained without heat.

Heat supply restored in Troieshchyna, Kyiv; it will take several days for buildings to warm up - Ministry of Development

In Kyiv's Desnyanskyi district, heating has been restored to buildings. This was announced by Alona Shkrum, First Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Together with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova, we visited Troyeshchyna – one of Kyiv's districts that was most affected by the consequences of Russian attacks on thermal generation. On site, we saw the main thing: heating has been restored in Troyeshchyna. This is the result of round-the-clock work by emergency brigades – a total of 840 workers in 176 brigades, including 83 brigades (345 people) additionally involved from other regions, Kyiv enterprises, and Ukrzaliznytsia.

- Shkrum wrote.

At the same time, she emphasized that it is important to understand: even after the heat supply is restored, buildings need time to warm up – sometimes it takes several days.

In parallel, work is underway to defrost individual risers and eliminate local accidents in buildings and budgetary institutions. However, the situation in Kyiv remains difficult. As of the morning of February 8, 1126 buildings in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts remained without heating – due to the shutdown of CHP-4 after the shelling. Currently, brigades continue to eliminate 287 emergency situations in residential buildings and budgetary facilities. In such conditions, "Points of Invincibility" remain critically important – places where people can warm up, charge their phones, and get hot food or tea. And this is not just about infrastructure – it's about people and mutual support.

- Shkrum added.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy reported on the catastrophic state of the capital region's power grid after the night attack. Kyiv residents receive electricity for only 1.5-2 hours a day, so additional "Points of Invincibility" are being deployed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

