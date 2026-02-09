Heat supply restored in Troieshchyna, Kyiv; it will take several days for buildings to warm up - Ministry of Development

In Kyiv's Desnyanskyi district, heating has been restored to buildings. This was announced by Alona Shkrum, First Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Together with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova, we visited Troyeshchyna – one of Kyiv's districts that was most affected by the consequences of Russian attacks on thermal generation. On site, we saw the main thing: heating has been restored in Troyeshchyna. This is the result of round-the-clock work by emergency brigades – a total of 840 workers in 176 brigades, including 83 brigades (345 people) additionally involved from other regions, Kyiv enterprises, and Ukrzaliznytsia. - Shkrum wrote.

At the same time, she emphasized that it is important to understand: even after the heat supply is restored, buildings need time to warm up – sometimes it takes several days.

In parallel, work is underway to defrost individual risers and eliminate local accidents in buildings and budgetary institutions. However, the situation in Kyiv remains difficult. As of the morning of February 8, 1126 buildings in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts remained without heating – due to the shutdown of CHP-4 after the shelling. Currently, brigades continue to eliminate 287 emergency situations in residential buildings and budgetary facilities. In such conditions, "Points of Invincibility" remain critically important – places where people can warm up, charge their phones, and get hot food or tea. And this is not just about infrastructure – it's about people and mutual support. - Shkrum added.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy reported on the catastrophic state of the capital region's power grid after the night attack. Kyiv residents receive electricity for only 1.5-2 hours a day, so additional "Points of Invincibility" are being deployed.