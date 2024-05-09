Georgian Ambassador to France resigns over law on "foreign agents"

Georgia's Ambassador to France Gocha Javakhishvili resigned because of the law on foreign agents, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"I do not see my role and resources in this direction: to move towards Europe and at the same time protect myself from Europe.

The situation and the mood that has developed in relations with our friends and foreign partners due to the reincarnation of the draft law (On Transparency of Foreign Influence) make my mission as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the French Republic and Monaco extremely difficult. Accordingly, I have already addressed my immediate superiors with a request to terminate my powers in the post ahead of schedule," Gochi Javakhishvili said in a statement.

The diplomat with 30 years of experience emphasizes that his decision is not a political demarche in favor or against anyone: "After much hesitation, I want to get rid of a burden that I think I can no longer handle.

Context

On May 1, the Parliament of Georgia voted in favor of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading.

In the evening of that day, thousands of people gathered near the Georgian parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the law, which was popularly nicknamed "Russian". According to local media reports, riot police used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators at the building's official entrances. There were also reports of the use of rubber bullets.

A total of 15 people were hospitalized in Georgia during the dispersal of a rally near the parliament in Tbilisi on May 1-2, including law enforcement officers.

Recall

More than 30 MEPs called on European Commission Vice-President and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell to suspend Georgia's EU candidate status.