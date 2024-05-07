Head of Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee to visit Georgia amid protests against 'Russian law' on foreign agents

The chairman of the German Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael Roth, said he would arrive in Tbilisi on May 13-15. He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

On May 13-15, I will visit the real capital of Europe, a city of freedom and democracy: Tbilisi! I will be accompanied by dear colleagues from other EU member states. We are looking forward to meeting the government, parliament, opposition and brave civil society activists of Georgia - Michael Roth wrote.

Earlier, Michael Roth, commenting on the latest developments in Georgia, said that this unity is the most important thing: "We are all committed to European values. The Georgian people are fighting for us. Freedom and democracy will prevail!"

According to Georgia.Online, in April, Michael Roth met with Georgian Ambassador to Germany Levan Izori to discuss the "Russian law". As you know, Germany criticizes the adoption of the "Russian law" in Georgia.

According to Roth, this law is incompatible with the values of the European Union and threatens Georgia's accession to the EU.