"Georgia is at a crossroads" - von der Leyen on the protests in Tbilisi

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92021 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109449 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156057 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252075 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174538 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226792 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39387 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73664 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41764 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34670 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67200 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252075 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226792 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212760 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225198 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92021 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67200 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73664 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113274 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114157 views
"Georgia is at a crossroads" - von der Leyen on the protests in Tbilisi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111645 views

Georgia is at a turning point: protests erupt in Tbilisi, with police using water cannons and pepper spray against demonstrators trying to break through the gates of the parliament, raising concerns about Georgia's European path among European Commission President von der Leyen.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is concerned about the events taking place on the streets of Tbilisi (Georgia). She wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"I am following the situation in Georgia with great concern. Georgia is at a crossroads," she wrote on social networking site X.

Von der Leyen condemns the violence on the streets. According to her, the Georgian people want a European future for their country.

"It (Georgia - IF-U) has to stay the course on its way to Europe," the head of the European Commission emphasized.

On Wednesday evening, police in Tbilisi reportedly used water cannons and pepper spray to stop demonstrators from breaking down the gates to the courtyard of the Georgian parliament building.

Earlier, a group of protesters tried to break down the gates of the parliament, and demonstrators began throwing bottles and other heavy objects into the courtyard of the parliament, where police officers were stationed.

Protests in Georgia: pepper spray, water cannons, rubber bullets and fires - taking place inside and outside the Parliament building02.05.24, 00:18 • 30741 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
tbilisiTbilisi
europeEurope
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

