"Georgia is at a crossroads" - von der Leyen on the protests in Tbilisi

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is concerned about the events taking place on the streets of Tbilisi (Georgia). She wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

"I am following the situation in Georgia with great concern. Georgia is at a crossroads," she wrote on social networking site X.

Von der Leyen condemns the violence on the streets. According to her, the Georgian people want a European future for their country.

"It (Georgia - IF-U) has to stay the course on its way to Europe," the head of the European Commission emphasized.

On Wednesday evening, police in Tbilisi reportedly used water cannons and pepper spray to stop demonstrators from breaking down the gates to the courtyard of the Georgian parliament building.

Earlier, a group of protesters tried to break down the gates of the parliament, and demonstrators began throwing bottles and other heavy objects into the courtyard of the parliament, where police officers were stationed.

