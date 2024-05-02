Protests in Georgia: pepper spray, water cannons, rubber bullets and fires - taking place inside and outside the Parliament building

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99073 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110556 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153237 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156985 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253002 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174711 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165868 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22783 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36281 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23054 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29763 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26662 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227282 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213202 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238873 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99073 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69861 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76340 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113433 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114304 views
Actual
Protests in Georgia: pepper spray, water cannons, rubber bullets and fires - taking place inside and outside the Parliament building

Protests in Georgia: pepper spray, water cannons, rubber bullets and fires - taking place inside and outside the Parliament building

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30742 views

Protests erupted in Georgia when police used pepper spray, water cannons and allegedly rubber bullets against some 40,000 demonstrators opposing a controversial law on "foreign agents" passed by parliament.

Georgian police used pepper spray and stun grenades on Wednesday evening to disperse demonstrators near parliament who were opposing the law on "foreign agents." The Girchi - More Freedom party said that the security forces also fired a rubber bullet at one of the party's leaders, Tsotne Koberidze. This was reported by UNN with references to Georgian media.

Details

Police intervened in a crowd of approximately 40,000 protesters that gathered in the capital after parliament passed the controversial "foreign agents" law in the second reading.

It is known that the police used pepper spray against the protesters and used a water cannon. The spray was also sprayed on Rustaveli Avenue.

The protesters also blocked the road near the House of Justice. They walked from the parliament to the House of Justice and blocked the road there.

In addition, barricades were set on fire on April 9. The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili addressed the protesters. She made an emergency appeal to stop the riots.

Move away from the doors of the parliament, nothing is happening inside now... These doors will not solve anything except the use of gas and violence, which we do not need to provoke...

- President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili addressed the people.

According to media reports, the security forces used rubber bullets against the protesters, as they did the day before. The firing of rubber bullets was reported by the party "Girchi - More Freedom". The video shows one of the party's leaders, Tsotne Koberidze. He was shot in the arm and stomach. It is noted that before the shots were fired, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that all security forces had left the area around the parliament building.

At the same time, the Georgian Interior Ministry denies using rubber bullets to disperse the rally near the parliament. This statement was made to journalists at an emergency briefing by Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Darakhvelidze.

To repel the attack on the parliament building, the police used special means established by law - water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray. Despite having full legal grounds, the police did not use rubber bullets.

 ," Darakhvelidze said.

However, the police confirmed the use of force against the protesters. However, according to the authorities, pepper spray and water cannons were used because "after the security forces left the area around the parliament, the protesters became aggressive and tried to damage the iron doors of the entrance to the legislative body.

Moreover, a "red alert" was declared in the Georgian Parliament building.

The "red level of danger" was introduced at 23:00 on May 1. Only persons whose presence is absolutely necessary may be in the building, and this list is approved by the head of the parliamentary staff. ... The "red alert level" was introduced "in connection with the attack on the building of the Parliament of Georgia, which poses a danger to the life and health of people who are there."

- the website of the Parliament of Georgia says.

Despite such statements by the authorities, people are not going to disperse and continue their peaceful protest near the Parliament building.

Recall

Earlier, UNN , citing Novosti Georgia, wrote that the Georgian Parliament voted for the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading.

According to media reports, 83 deputies voted in favor and 23 voted against.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

News of the World
parliament-of-georgiaParliament of Georgia
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising