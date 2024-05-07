EU candidate country cannot be ruled by Kremlin proxies: MEP on the situation in Georgia

An EU candidate cannot be managed by Kremlin proxies. This was stated by MEP Viola von Cramon in the social network X, responding to the appeal of MEPs to Joseph Borrell, UNN reports.

The European Parliament made it clear in its resolution, and in this letter it also says: Russia's Georgian Dream law, violence against protesters and political opponents is sabotaging Georgia's European future. An EU candidate cannot be run by Kremlin proxies. Either one or the other - Cramon wrote.

Earlier, more than 30 members of the European Parliament appealed to the Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in connection with the events in Georgia.

As stated in the open letter, attempts to introduce a Russian-style law on foreign agents and the use of force against peaceful demonstrators have crossed the line. The European MPs call on Borrell to take concrete steps and demand that Georgia's candidate status be suspended and its funding be reviewed.