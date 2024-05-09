EU may suspend visa-free regime with Georgia due to law on "foreign agents" - media

The European Union may cancel the visa-free regime with Georgia if the country passes a law on "foreign agents". Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Dzosvyak writes about this , citing his own sources, UNN reports .

Details

The journalist said that EU ambassadors again discussed the situation in Georgia on Wednesday, including potential measures in case the law on "foreign agents" is passed.

According to him, they are discussing all possible options for punishment.

EU discusses possible impact of law on 'foreign agents' on Georgia's European integration - media

Suspension of visa liberalization cannot be ruled out. Everything is on the table - wrote Dzosvyak.

Recall

More than 30 MEPs called on European Commission Vice-President and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell to suspend Georgia's EU candidate status.