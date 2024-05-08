EU discusses possible impact of law on 'foreign agents' on Georgia's European integration - media

EU ambassadors are debating the situation in Georgia - diplomats are concerned about how the law on "foreign agents" may affect Tbilisi's European integration. This was reported on his page in X by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Dzosvyak, UNN reports.

According to him, on Tuesday, May 7, a debate on the situation in Georgia was held in Brussels at the level of ambassadors.

26 member states expressed concern, while Hungary remained silent. An EU statement and possibly an update from the European Commission on how the law on "foreign agents" is compatible with EU accession criteria may soon be forthcoming - Jozwiak said.

On May 1, the Parliament of Georgia voted in favor of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading.

In the evening of that day, thousands of people gathered near the Georgian parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the law, which was popularly nicknamed "Russian". According to local media reports, riot police used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators at the building's official entrances. There were also reports of the use of rubber bullets.

A total of 15 people were hospitalized in Georgia during the dispersal of a rally near the parliament in Tbilisi on May 1-2, including law enforcement officers.

More than 30 MEPs called on European Commission Vice-President and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell to suspend Georgia's EU candidate status.