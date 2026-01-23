$43.170.01
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

Former Dynamo coach Mykhailychenko beat a plumber in Kyiv: police opened proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Former coach of Kyiv "Dynamo" Oleksiy Mykhailychenko beat a plumber who was restoring heat supply in the building. The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of intentional minor bodily harm.

Former Dynamo coach Mykhailychenko beat a plumber in Kyiv: police opened proceedings
Photo: Ukrainian Association of Football

Former coach of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the Ukrainian national team, Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, assaulted a plumber in Kyiv during work to restore heat supply. This was reported by UNN with reference to journalist Najiye Ametova.

Details

Yesterday, an incident occurred in a neighboring building. Mr. Mykola, a plumber who services our building, among others, was beaten by one of the residents of the neighboring building. According to eyewitnesses, he turned out to be former Dynamo coach Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko. Currently, Mr. Mykola is in one of the hospitals in the Pechersk district. The incident occurred in the afternoon.

- Ametova wrote.

According to her, the reason for the conflict was the lack of heating in the building.

In these difficult times, people who are trying to restore light and heat to us should not face rudeness, let alone physical violence. When aggression gets out of control, it often targets those who cannot fight back. According to Mr. Mykola, the head of the housing maintenance department recorded everything on his phone, but after speaking with Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, he reported that the video had disappeared. Neighbors from our building speak very warmly of Mr. Mykola. Every day he comes to the city center from Hostomel and from morning until late at night does everything possible to help people. Mr. Mykola filed a police report, but he is worried that due to the assailant's famous name, the case might be hushed up.

- the journalist adds.

In addition, she added that when she called Mykhaylychenko, he behaved arrogantly and advised her to "rest," noting that he didn't care even if it was written about.

Earlier, UNN, citing the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, reported that a utility worker was beaten in the capital during work to restore heat supply, and the police had launched a criminal investigation.

A few days ago, a 53-year-old employee of the housing maintenance department contacted the Pechersk police department with a statement that during work to restore heat supply, he was struck by a 62-year-old resident of the building during a verbal conflict.

- the police reported.

On the spot, law enforcement officers interviewed the participants and witnesses of the incident and are currently conducting investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the event.

The victim was given a referral for a forensic medical examination, which will determine the severity of the injuries sustained. The man is currently in the hospital.

 - the report states.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional minor bodily harm. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

UNN sources reported that the mentioned proceeding concerns Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko.

Addition

62-year-old Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko is known for his performances for Kyiv "Dynamo", Italian "Sampdoria" and Scottish "Rangers".

As part of the Kyiv team, Mykhaylychenko, in particular, became the champion of the USSR, the winner of the USSR Cup, and the winner of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. As part of "Sampdoria", he became the champion of Italy, and as part of "Rangers" - the champion of Scotland.

He coached Kyiv "Dynamo" three times - most recently in 2020, where after a defeat to "Kolos" (2:0) he left the post of the "white-blues".

From 2020 to 2021, Mykhaylychenko worked as the sports director of "Dynamo".

From 2008 to 2009, he headed the Ukrainian national team, with which he failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup, losing to the Greek national team in the play-offs by a total score of 1:0.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySportsKyivCrimes and emergencies
