In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigating

In Kyiv, an employee of a utility company was beaten during work to restore heat supply; the police have launched criminal proceedings, the Kyiv Police Department reported on Friday, according to UNN.

The other day, a 53-year-old employee of the housing maintenance department contacted the Pechersk police department with a statement that during work to restore heat supply, a 62-year-old resident of the building hit him during a verbal conflict. - the police reported.

On the spot, law enforcement officers interviewed the participants and witnesses of the incident and are currently conducting investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the event.

"The victim has been given a referral for a forensic medical examination, which will determine the severity of the bodily injuries received. The man is currently in the hospital," the report says.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional minor bodily harm. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that "cases of physical aggression against repairmen are unacceptable: these people work in the cold around the clock, at the limit of their capabilities."

