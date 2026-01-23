$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 27593 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 39934 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 31050 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
January 22, 02:44 PM • 26379 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 20228 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 19440 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 38891 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16314 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16725 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

In Kyiv, a 53-year-old housing maintenance worker was beaten by a 62-year-old resident during the restoration of heat supply. Police have launched a criminal investigation into intentional minor bodily harm.

In Kyiv, an employee of a utility company was beaten during work to restore heat supply; the police have launched criminal proceedings, the Kyiv Police Department reported on Friday, according to UNN.

The other day, a 53-year-old employee of the housing maintenance department contacted the Pechersk police department with a statement that during work to restore heat supply, a 62-year-old resident of the building hit him during a verbal conflict.

- the police reported.

On the spot, law enforcement officers interviewed the participants and witnesses of the incident and are currently conducting investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the event.

"The victim has been given a referral for a forensic medical examination, which will determine the severity of the bodily injuries received. The man is currently in the hospital," the report says.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional minor bodily harm. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that "cases of physical aggression against repairmen are unacceptable: these people work in the cold around the clock, at the limit of their capabilities."

Julia Shramko

