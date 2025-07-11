For the first time in history, solar energy generated more electricity in the EU than any other source - Media

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 3804 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 6418 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 11192 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 12642 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
02:07 AM • 15281 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 25800 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 119573 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 127432 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 66042 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 61239 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villagesJuly 11, 12:48 AM • 18033 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are woundedJuly 11, 01:03 AM • 12405 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones02:42 AM • 14654 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit03:12 AM • 19171 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 17945 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 18714 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 82151 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 119573 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 127432 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 110405 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 28019 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 170414 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 297840 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 474936 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 302016 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

For the first time in history, solar energy generated more electricity in the EU than any other source - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

In June 2025, solar energy accounted for 22.1% of the EU's total electricity, surpassing nuclear energy and fossil fuels. The Netherlands and Greece became record-breakers, while dependence on coal sharply decreased.

For the first time in history, solar energy generated more electricity in the EU than any other source - Media

The Netherlands and Greece have become the main record holders in solar energy, and wind energy also reached new highs in May and June. For the first time in history, solar energy produced more electricity than any other source in the EU, Euronews reports, writes UNN.

Details

New data from the energy analytical center Ember show that solar energy accounted for 22.1% of the total EU electricity in June 2025, slightly ahead of nuclear energy and, notably, significantly ahead of fossil fuels.

At least 13 member states achieved monthly solar energy records, including the Netherlands (40.5%) and Greece (35.1%), thanks to increased capacity and a period of sunny weather.

This shift also helped the EU cope with a surge in energy demand caused by the heatwave at the beginning of summer, which continues to affect the continent.

Europe is becoming a solar powerhouse

- says energy analyst Chris Rosslow.

With the growth of solar energy, Europe's dependence on coal has sharply decreased. Only 6.1% of EU electricity was produced from coal, which is less than 8.8% a year earlier, and this is the lowest monthly level ever recorded.

The United States has raised tariffs on solar cells from Southeast Asia by up to 3500% 22.04.25, 11:49 • 6853 views

Germany and Poland, which together account for most of the EU's coal consumption, experienced record lows. Germany produced only 12.4% of its electricity from coal, while Poland's energy balance still contains a significant amount of it – 42.9% in total.

Other countries, including the Czech Republic (17.9%), Bulgaria (16.7%), and Denmark (3.3%), also reached new lows.

Ten EU states did not use coal power at all, including Ireland, which officially closed its last coal power plant on June 20. Spain and Slovakia also plan to phase out coal in 2025.

Meanwhile, at least 13 EU countries recorded the highest share of solar energy in history. These include Belgium, Croatia, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Collectively, these data are promising for Europe's energy transition, indicating a summer that will be less shaped by fossil fuels and more by the sun.

Addition

Greece leads Europe in renewable energy consumption (55%), but faces grid overload due to an excessive number of solar panels. Operators are forced to shut them down during peak hours.

From 2027, in England, developers will be required to install solar panels on new homes, which will increase construction costs but allow for savings on electricity.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Republic of Ireland
European Union
Denmark
England
France
Belgium
Czech Republic
Greece
Croatia
Bulgaria
Italy
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
Slovakia
Hungary
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9