For the first time in history, solar energy generated more electricity in the EU than any other source - Media

The Netherlands and Greece have become the main record holders in solar energy, and wind energy also reached new highs in May and June. For the first time in history, solar energy produced more electricity than any other source in the EU, Euronews reports, writes UNN.

New data from the energy analytical center Ember show that solar energy accounted for 22.1% of the total EU electricity in June 2025, slightly ahead of nuclear energy and, notably, significantly ahead of fossil fuels.

At least 13 member states achieved monthly solar energy records, including the Netherlands (40.5%) and Greece (35.1%), thanks to increased capacity and a period of sunny weather.

This shift also helped the EU cope with a surge in energy demand caused by the heatwave at the beginning of summer, which continues to affect the continent.

Europe is becoming a solar powerhouse - says energy analyst Chris Rosslow.

With the growth of solar energy, Europe's dependence on coal has sharply decreased. Only 6.1% of EU electricity was produced from coal, which is less than 8.8% a year earlier, and this is the lowest monthly level ever recorded.

Germany and Poland, which together account for most of the EU's coal consumption, experienced record lows. Germany produced only 12.4% of its electricity from coal, while Poland's energy balance still contains a significant amount of it – 42.9% in total.

Other countries, including the Czech Republic (17.9%), Bulgaria (16.7%), and Denmark (3.3%), also reached new lows.

Ten EU states did not use coal power at all, including Ireland, which officially closed its last coal power plant on June 20. Spain and Slovakia also plan to phase out coal in 2025.

Meanwhile, at least 13 EU countries recorded the highest share of solar energy in history. These include Belgium, Croatia, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Collectively, these data are promising for Europe's energy transition, indicating a summer that will be less shaped by fossil fuels and more by the sun.

Greece leads Europe in renewable energy consumption (55%), but faces grid overload due to an excessive number of solar panels. Operators are forced to shut them down during peak hours.

From 2027, in England, developers will be required to install solar panels on new homes, which will increase construction costs but allow for savings on electricity.