Electricity prices in the EU: which countries have increased, and which have decreased

Electricity prices for households increased in 10 and decreased in 14 EU countries in the second half of 2024 compared to the second half of 2023. This is reported by Eurostat, reports UNN.

It is noted that in the second half of 2024, compared to the second half of 2023, electricity prices for households in the EU showed the largest increase in Portugal (14.2%). The largest decrease was observed in Latvia (-17.8%).

Where prices for households increased:

- Portugal (14.2%);

- Finland (13.6%);

- France (12.9%).

It is noted that the increase is mainly due to network costs, as well as a reduction in subsidies and aid.

Where prices for households fell:

- Latvia (-17.8%);

- Netherlands (-14.3%);

- Belgium (-12.3%).

These three EU countries recorded the largest decrease.

Electricity prices for residential consumers were highest in Germany, Denmark, Ireland and Belgium. The lowest prices were observed in Hungary, Bulgaria and Malta.

For German residential consumers, the cost per kWh was 37% higher than the EU average, while households in Hungary, Bulgaria and Malta paid less than half the EU average.

Electricity prices for non-residential consumers in the EU decreased by 5.4% in the second half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and increased slightly by 1.7% compared to the first half of 2024.

The cost of electricity was highest in Cyprus and Ireland. The lowest prices were observed in Finland and Sweden.

The EU average price in the second half of 2024 was €0.1899 per kWh. Aggregate indicators are weighted averages based on average consumption in each range - writes Eurostat.

Ukraine was allowed to increase the maximum capacity of electricity exports to the EU countries - from 550 MW to 650 MW. This became possible thanks to the ENTSO-E decision, which will become a tool for balancing the energy system without limiting generation and increasing profits.

The previous decision to set the maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova at 550 MW has been in effect since March 2024.