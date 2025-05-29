Electricity prices in the EU: which countries have increased, and which have decreased

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49328 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63248 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 81018 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 73860 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134000 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 87845 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 116853 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 109403 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 114261 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101784 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 24302 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 80430 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 39937 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 27010 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

10:49 AM • 6536 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 49276 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 133922 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 179509 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 256274 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 266872 views
Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 81326 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 86944 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 101213 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 159954 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 97213 views
Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

Electricity prices in the EU: which countries have increased, and which have decreased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

In the second half of 2024, electricity prices for households increased in 10 EU countries and decreased in 14. The largest increase was in Portugal, and the largest decrease was in Latvia.

Electricity prices in the EU: which countries have increased, and which have decreased

Electricity prices for households increased in 10 and decreased in 14 EU countries in the second half of 2024 compared to the second half of 2023. This is reported by Eurostat, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the second half of 2024, compared to the second half of 2023, electricity prices for households in the EU showed the largest increase in Portugal (14.2%). The largest decrease was observed in Latvia (-17.8%).

Where prices for households increased:

- Portugal (14.2%);

- Finland (13.6%);

- France (12.9%).

It is noted that the increase is mainly due to network costs, as well as a reduction in subsidies and aid.

Where prices for households fell:

- Latvia (-17.8%);

- Netherlands (-14.3%);

- Belgium (-12.3%).

These three EU countries recorded the largest decrease.

Electricity prices for residential consumers were highest in Germany, Denmark, Ireland and Belgium. The lowest prices were observed in Hungary, Bulgaria and Malta.

For German residential consumers, the cost per kWh was 37% higher than the EU average, while households in Hungary, Bulgaria and Malta paid less than half the EU average.

Electricity prices for non-residential consumers in the EU decreased by 5.4% in the second half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and increased slightly by 1.7% compared to the first half of 2024.

The cost of electricity was highest in Cyprus and Ireland. The lowest prices were observed in Finland and Sweden.

The EU average price in the second half of 2024 was €0.1899 per kWh. Aggregate indicators are weighted averages based on average consumption in each range 

- writes Eurostat.

Recall

Ukraine was allowed to increase the maximum capacity of electricity exports to the EU countries - from 550 MW to 650 MW. This became possible thanks to the ENTSO-E decision, which will become a tool for balancing the energy system without limiting generation and increasing profits.

Addition

The previous decision to set the maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova at 550 MW has been in effect since March 2024.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

EconomyNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
Latvia
European Union
Finland
Malta
Denmark
France
Sweden
Belgium
Bulgaria
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Cyprus
