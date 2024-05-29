Biden's presence at the peace summit may still be on the" table " - expert

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 59997 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137621 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142785 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235736 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170745 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163143 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147576 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112910 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204668 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 44305 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 58459 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107980 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 40009 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103631 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235736 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204668 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230817 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218072 views
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 6068 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103631 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107980 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157882 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156691 views
Biden's presence at the peace summit may still be on the" table " - expert

Biden's presence at the peace summit may still be on the" table " - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116671 views

Biden's participation in the peace summit in Switzerland remains uncertain, as the United States has not confirmed his presence, possibly for security reasons. Its presence or high-level representation by the United States is crucial for demonstrating Western support for Ukraine's peace initiative.

 it is not necessary to completely reject the participation of US President Joe Biden in the global peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland, because it is possible that Americans do not want to disclose their plans until the very final moment. This opinion was expressed to the journalist UNN expert of the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian prism" Alexander Kraev.

I would not completely reject Biden's participation, because let's recall all Biden's visits to Ukraine and even Poland during the full-scale invasion, they were never announced very early. They were announced a maximum of a week, most often several days in advance. That is, it is possible that in this case we are dealing with "information security" that the Americans do not want to disclose their plans until the very final moment and they are not ready to talk about exactly where the president will be, at what point in time. Therefore,  it is possible that Biden's presence is still on the table, because the Americans did not finally say "no", although they did not say "yes". Therefore, we also do not discount this option

Kraev said.

Kraev noted that for Ukraine, in the absence of Biden, there are only two positive options for his replacement to represent the United States at the summit.

"This is either US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken or US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. In fact, we don't have any other adequate options, except for US Vice President Kamala Harris, but there are certain aspects here," Kraev believes.

Kraev noted that America's participation at the highest level is a guarantee and indicator that the so – called collective West and Western-type liberal democracies in general support the Ukrainian initiative.

"That is, it is very good that there are European partners for the most part, it is very good that there are democratic countries from other parts of the world, but if there is no United States, then conditionally we do not have a key arsenal of democracies, there is no key force of the democratic world, we do not have those who, in principle, ensure the adoption of all decisions," Kraev said.

Zelenskyi will give Putin a standing ovation for Biden's absence at the Peace Summit 28.05.24, 13:11 • 70894 views

"In this case, when we talk about the possibility of a certain peaceful format, the format of negotiations that the United States has been talking about since 2022, Biden's absence shows that this format of negotiations is not so interesting for Americans. At the moment when we have an alternative from China, alternative formats from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, etc., This is not a very positive signal for us. A signal that the Americans are not ready to fully invest in our format of negotiations and are considering alternatives. Therefore, for our other partners, European and non – European, This is also a signal that, apparently, not everything is so OK in the Ukrainian plan, if the United States is not ready to join it," Kraev said.

When asked if the campaign fundraising event was a good reason for Biden to miss the summit, Kraev said::

"Firstly, not very significant and secondly, given that a significant part of those Hollywood actors and figures who will meet with Biden then in the state of California are members of the platform  UNITED24, I have a suspicion that such an event may be postponed as part of the election campaign. Or I don't think it will be a big problem for Hollywood stars to have the same meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the summit in Switzerland." 

context

Recently, Zelensky called on Biden and Xi to support the peace summit with their personal participation.

On May 24, it was reported that Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that US President Joe Biden is likely to miss the Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, as it coincides with the fundraising event for the election campaign in California.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a briefing on May 22 that Biden's participation in the Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland, remains uncertain, as the White House has not yet confirmed whether he will be at the event.

On May 15, United States Secretary of State Anthony Blenken announced that the United States will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, but cannot yet announce at what level it will be represented.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

