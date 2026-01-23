Belgium denies participation in Trump's Peace Council

The Belgian government stated that it did not join the Peace Council, initiated by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot wrote on the social network "X" that his country did not sign the Charter of the Peace Council. In the initial list distributed by the White House, in addition to Belgium, the following were listed: Bahrain, Morocco, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

Prévot's spokesperson, Laurence Soenen, added that Belgium "never intended to sign the charter."

At the same time, according to NBC News, Belgium initially agreed to join the Council, but at the last moment refused. The Belgian Deputy Prime Minister denied this.

