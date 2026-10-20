A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

In Oslo (Norway), talks between the United States and Ukraine that were intended to bring an end to the hostilities and peace negotiations closer concluded on October 20. Official Kyiv was represented by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while the partner country was represented by U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff (who, incidentally, did not stay to speak with the press).

What the allies discussed and what the president of Ukraine told journalists at a press conference following the talks is reported by UNN.

Among the key messages Zelenskyy addressed to the international community and his fellow citizens were possible security guarantees for Ukraine, a ceasefire, the resumption of intelligence-sharing with the United States, the operation of Starlink, and the prospects for a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. Separately, the head of state commented on the Kremlin's position regarding an energy truce and stated that Ukraine would not lose the war, but was continuing to lose people and time.

Ukraine proposes a new path to peace and a trilateral meeting of the leaders

In his brief opening remarks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine, together with its European partners, was continuing to work on diplomatic proposals that could help bring the war to an end. Official Kyiv expects the American side to consider the prepared initiatives and convey them to the Russian leadership. The president also stressed that Ukraine was interested in achieving peace as soon as possible, but that this required concrete decisions, particularly at the highest political level.

"We have a clear vision of how to achieve peace. In these efforts, we are acting jointly with our European and other partners. We want the American side to consider these ideas," Zelenskyy said.

One of the key proposals of the Ukrainian side remains the organization of a trilateral meeting involving Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to the head of state, there are a number of issues that remain unresolved and require direct discussion between the heads of state. In particular, this concerns territorial issues and the terms for ending the war.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that on October 21, Steve Witkoff was to travel to Russia to discuss the work prepared during the talks in Oslo.

"We will see what Putin says," the Ukrainian leader noted.

Security guarantees: the United States is discussing a mechanism based on Article 5 of NATO

Particular attention during the talks was devoted to future security guarantees for Ukraine. The American side has already confirmed its readiness to work on the relevant mechanisms. In particular, the United States is considering various guarantee options, including a model similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, as well as a simplified version of it.

"I am grateful to the American side for once again emphasizing that they will be reliable. We have various proposals; we discussed, in particular, NATO, Article 5, as well as the option of \"Article 5 — a simplified version\"," Zelenskyy explained.

The president clarified that various formats of security guarantees were included in the document that the American special representative was to deliver to the Russian side. Zelenskyy also once again emphasized that Ukraine needed reliable security commitments after the end of the war to protect the country from renewed Russian aggression.

The United States is discussing security guarantees for Ukraine based on the principle of NATO's Article 5

Putin rejected an energy truce

Another issue discussed during the talks in Oslo was the possibility of halting mutual strikes on energy infrastructure. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine supported the relevant initiative of the United States and proposed several options for an agreement. These included a mutual renunciation of attacks on the most sensitive energy-sector facilities.

"Ukraine immediately supported the American proposal for an energy truce, but Russia responded by continuing its attacks," he said.

The President of Ukraine explained that Kyiv is ready to refrain from striking sensitive Russian energy facilities if Russia stops attacking similar facilities in Ukraine. However, according to him, Putin rejected this proposal. Nevertheless, despite the Kremlin's refusal, the Ukrainian side continues to seek possible solutions that would make it possible to halt attacks on energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to discuss various formats for a ceasefire and support real steps aimed at de-escalation.

The United States has resumed sharing intelligence with Ukraine

In addition, during a conversation with media representatives, the head of the Ukrainian state confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are again receiving American intelligence data, necessary in particular for early warning of Russian ballistic attacks. The President emphasized that this information is critically important for protecting the civilian population, as it makes it possible to receive timely signals about approaching missiles.

"We are grateful that intelligence is now being effectively provided. This concerns the early warning system — it is extremely important for our people, for children and adults, because we receive a signal when ballistic missiles are approaching," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked the American side for restoring the relevant cooperation and confirmed that the early warning system is currently operational.

Starlink, Patriot, and new contact with Rubio within 48 hours

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that on October 20, while traveling to Oslo, he held a phone conversation with Marco Rubio. The main topics were the operation of Starlink satellite communications, the supply of interceptor missiles for air defense, and intelligence support for Ukraine. The President ultimately described the conversation as specific and positive.

"We discussed sensitive issues, such as Starlink communications, interceptors, which is very important, and intelligence," the head of state noted.

According to him, the parties identified issues requiring an urgent resolution and agreed to continue contacts.

"We shared the things that we need to resolve, and we will resolve them. We decided that we would get in touch again in 48 hours," the President said.

In other words, Ukraine and the United States plan to return to discussing these issues within the next two days.

Starlink problems could be resolved within two days: Zelenskyy reveals the results of talks with the United States

Ukraine is not losing the war, but it is losing people and time

Answering journalists' questions about the situation on the front and possible concessions during peace negotiations, Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected claims that Ukraine is losing the war. At the same time, he acknowledged that the continuation of hostilities is causing significant human losses and negatively affecting the lives of Ukrainians.

"Of course, we are not losing the war. But we are losing people because of Russian attacks. We are losing people and time because our children do not see, do not have a real life, a childhood," the President emphasized.

According to him, the need to preserve human lives is one of the main reasons why Ukraine seeks to end the war as soon as possible. At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the resilience of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield strengthens the state's position during diplomatic negotiations.

The President also expressed hope for further assistance from the United States and European partners in finding ways to end Russian aggression.

No decisions concerning Ukraine without its participation

Zelenskyy separately commented on reports of a possible trilateral meeting involving representatives of the United States, China, and Russia. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that countries may independently determine the formats of their diplomatic contacts. However, any negotiations concerning Ukraine's future must take place with its direct participation.

He stressed that decisions concerning Ukrainian territories, security, and the end of the war cannot be made without representatives of Kyiv.

At the same time, Zelenskyy characterized the current dialogue between Ukraine, the United States, and European partners as constructive, despite the complexity of certain issues.

What to expect after the talks in Oslo

Further development of the diplomatic process will depend, among other things, on the results of the trip by U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff to Russia, scheduled for October 21. During talks with the Russian leadership, he is expected to present proposals that were discussed with Ukraine and its European partners. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this will make Moscow’s position on the proposed formats for a ceasefire, security guarantees, and possible talks at the leaders’ level clearer.

At the same time, according to him, official Kyiv will continue consultations with the United States on military assistance, intelligence, and the restoration of satellite communications.

We remind you

As Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre reported, the U.S.-Ukraine talks in Oslo went successfully. Following them, Washington is preparing a new step toward ending the war.